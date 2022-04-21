How can space impact people’s emotional well-being?

The search for healthy and pleasant spaces to live in is not just a new trend. The spatial experience really influences the well-being of each person.

Providing certain types of elements, prioritizing ventilation and natural lighting, make the spaces inhabited by all human beings become healthier environments.

Interior design is not satisfied with creating an aesthetic environment rather, it seeks to find functionality, take advantage of the geometry and dimensions of each place.

Not in vain for a couple of years there has been talk of how architecture and interior design can impact the emotional state of people, that is, that the spaces, in addition to working ergonomically, contribute to the physical and emotional health of the body.

In this regard Susanna Cots of Susanna Cots Interior Design points out that “Emotional interior design, well worked, can become therapeutic interior design, which makes us feel better and brings us calm and serenity”.

Likewise, a distribution strategically designed to promote the well-being and health of people is closely related to sensations, emotions and a harmonious lifestyle. Design should favor all aspects of a human being’s life.

And it is that the pandemic demonstrated the importance of finding a comfortable place that provides people with well-being in the midst of everyday life, As confirmed to SEMANA, Sergio García interior designer and design consultant for Kare Colombia, who also shares his vision about the influence of spaces on people’s emotional well-being.

According to the designer, interior design fuses the functional needs of a space with the aesthetic and emotional ones. In this sense, the spaces become a place for self-knowledge, control and emotional refuge. “To be more precise, a color, an aroma, a texture, a memory, finding the meaning and purpose of your space will always give glimpses of well-being,” says García.

How can small spaces be livened up so that people feel better?

Visuals Design by Sergio Andrés García, KARE Colombia Consultant. – Photo: KARE Colombia

Sergio García shares some simple tips to transform small spaces into extremely pleasant places: