How can we live longer and longer? Find out with Chris Hemsworth

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is the title of the Original Series of National Geographic by the Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky, streaming on Disney + in 2022. Watch the official trailer.

During Disney + Day on November 12, 2021, the release of a series was announced that focuses on the potential of the human body and its infinite possibilities. The star of the series is actor Chris Hemsworth.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth release date

The release date of the series has not yet been disclosed. At the moment it is only known that it will arrive on the Disney + streaming platform in 2022.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth trailer

“You are probably wondering what I am doing hanging from a cable 300 meters above the ground.

I’m wondering too, but Disney wanted a series that talked about how to live a long time, and as long as that has something to do with it … “- Chris Hemsworth

Thus begins the official trailer of the series, which you can see here:

The vision of the 6 episodes of the series, as soon as they are available, will be reserved for Disney + subscribers.