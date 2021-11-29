how can we lower it in a short time

Let’s see together how we can lower cholesterol if it is too high, even in a fairly short time.

As we all know the high cholesterol it is absolutely a medical problem that must be solved, because it can cause various diseases such as heart attack or stroke.

You have to follow a specific diet to try to lower it, and from one recent research has revealed something different, namely that it would be better to follow a plant-based diet.

Cholesterol: how to lower it naturally

They have been checked well 30 observational studies and 19 clinical studies, and on all, as also reported by the grennme portal, those who follow a vegetarian diet have a lower level of cholesterol than other people.

A decrease in total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol was also noted, but not with a decrease in triglycerides.

If our levels are too high, the problem of heart-related diseases increases, meat can increase the number of triglycerides, and by eliminating them from the diet, blood levels can be lowered.

For a better quantity of cholesterol level it is good to eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and foods low in saturated fat and salt.

It would be advisable to eat 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day, and if possible whole foods at each meal.

It is also very important, however, not to overdo the portions and to always maintain a good level among all the foods we eat.

Let us therefore remember, if we can follow a vegetarian diet, but before making any changes in our diet, we always ask our doctor for advice for any problems related to our health.