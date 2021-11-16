How can you be really nice? Here is the vademecum

World Kindness Day was established 21 years ago at the 3rd annual conference of the World Kindness Movement. The day, 13, and the month, November, were chosen because of the anniversary of the first conference of the World Kindness Movement, held in 1997 in Tokyo, which led to the signing of the Declaration of Kindness, with the aim of promoting a coexistence based on harmony. and empathy and eco-sustainable development.

Started on the sly, the World Day of Kindness has found an exceptional sounding board in social networks thanks to world stars such as The Rock and Keanu Reeves, who have published posts on the importance of kindness in everyday life, it has become a worldwide trend with over 253,000 mentions of the hashtag #worldkindnessday. And there are so many celebrities who have stood out for their acts of kindness towards the community and the environment, among which the names of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stonee, included by the British magazine Hello! in his “Kind list”.

Kindness is good for health

There kindness it is not just a trend, but it is good for health: by helping to strengthen social relationships, in fact, many medical studies say, it creates a widespread well-being.

In particular, as a study by the American Psychological Association carried out at the beginning of 2021 shows, those who are kind tend to feel better overall, have greater social impact, more confidence in their abilities and more self-esteem. And the kindness that helps is not only that towards people, but also towards nature: a recent publication, “Biology of Kindness” of 2020, collects the results of several studies that attest to how to be kind towards nature has a beneficial power And curative.

Those from Naples are kind by nature but if by any chance you have any doubts about how to be really nice and enjoy the benefits of this attitude, here is a handy

vademecum of kindness