“How can you be so stupid? Look at me, kitty”, insults the referee – Libero Quotidiano





The semifinal of the Australian Open between Tsitsipas and Medvedev was won by the Russian in the fourth set, just like the first semifinal of the day today, Friday 28 January, between Nadal and Berrettini. A very tense match that gave a show, but also controversy and sparks. The Russian tennis player, in fact, during the second set lost his temper and did not send them to tell the referee, accusing Tsitsipas to have received coaching from his box.

“Are you stupid? How can you be so stupid in the semi-final of a Grand Slam? Can your father speak at any point? Can? Answer my question? Watch me! I’m talking to you!”, Medvedev yelled at the referee. And, the Russian, after losing the second set, the Russian continued to vent against the chair judge Jaume Campistol, guilty of not having stopped the coaching of Tsitsipas’s father: “If you don’t give him the warning you are a … how can I say … little cat!”.





For the record of the match Stefanos Tsitsipas only holds up to the second set: 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. The world number 2 won the first partial at the tie-break; the Greek equalized the score, then went down again after the Russian break in the tenth game of the third, before yielding to the fourth. Now the final for Medvedev against Nadal.



