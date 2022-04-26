how can you make them show using this very special torch

The most difficult thing in order to solve the magical seal of Ordina, the liturgical city that gives access to the Hieratic Tree of Miquella, is not the puzzle itself, but rather the tension generated by invisible killers that swarm the area and will not hesitate to stab us in the back. One of many traps in the Elden Ring…

There are other invisible enemies that are harmless and that you will surely have encountered at some time throughout the Middle Lands: you can see their footprints tracing a timidly circular path. You can use some area magic to cover a larger range and hunt them down easily, but there is a much easier method, just like for invisible assassins: the sentry torch.

Hermit, your friend and trusted seller





Luckily we are not facing an elaborate and complex task like that of the best shield in the entire game, capable of practically eliminating the damage of most blows, so don’t worry. You won’t even have to go that far in the story to get this torch, also, being located on the outskirts of the city of Leyndell.

The place that interests us is in the easternmost part of the windmills that commemorate our illustrious Miguel de Cervantes with his work Don Quixote of La Manchaspecifically in the Grace of the Hermit Trader’s Hut that borders the first great wall of the capital of the kingdom. And without the obligation to kill any boss, unlike what happens to enter Leyndell.





Activated the Grace of said cabin, and by the way, to enjoy another point of fast travel through the Middle Lands, you simply have to talk to the hermit and pay him 7,000 runes for me to sell you this sentry torch so special.

In appearance it doesn’t look any different than the others, except for the fact that instead of extra fire damage it does holy damage, which is especially useful against skeletons for not reviving, as you should know by now (and if not, now you know this classic Dark Souls trick). While on the other hand, he opts for the usual “torch attack” ability of torches, a basic rush.

If this torch is unique, it is rather because of what it says in its description, by allowing its bearer to see the hidden assassins. In addition, it is forged in the name of the Golden Tree and the Graceful Lord, so that the Night of the Black Daggers. And with all this it is clear that it is not just any torch.

You should know, yes, that to wield it properly you will need at least 15 Strength, 8 Dexterity and 15 Faith attributes, although for the task of discovering invisible enemies you will not need to attack with it if you do not meet any of the those requirements. Simply equip it so they can be seen, and then finish them off with another weapon. And in case you’re wondering, no, the Sentinel Torch doesn’t show invisible walls or hidden platforms like the one in the Tower of Heresy. For cases like this: roll, attack, use arrows or rainbow stones.

More Elden Ring guides on VidaExtra