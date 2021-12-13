How Cardano’s slow progress has created competitors

Cardano he is the child of creative differences.

The blockchain, created by Charles Hosikson due to the differences between him and Vitalik Buterin, should have dominated the world by now. Hoskinson believed that Ethereum should have a for-profit orientation, while Buterin preferred the non-profit approach.

So Hoskinson created what he would call an “Ethereum Killer”. The only problem is that Cardano became compatible with smart contracts this year, while Ethereum has been since its launch in 2015.

So much so that Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) has become a standard in itself. EVM is now the standard for smart contract compatible blockchains.

Cardano has many process problems. It’s clear from the lack of development and slow progress that has kept the blockchain mired in its snail-paced growth. However, this was not the case during the cryptocurrency summer of 2017 at its launch. If the founder had kept the promises made in 2017, things would be different.

Blockchain as Avalanche they took off in much less time and appear to be able to house Vitalik Buterin, due to discord in the Ethereum community. Cardano continues to look like a nerd’s science project day in and day out. The concepts exposed have potentially powerful applications, which could change the cryptocurrency industry forever.

Avalanche has created a new paradigm within the blockchain industry

First introduced in the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) on May 16, 2018 and with the final launch of the mainnet range on September 21, 2020, Avalanche has created a new paradigm within the blockchain industry.

The first thing that makes Avalanche unique is the way its quorum properties can work on both linear blockchains and ledger acyclic graphs (DAGs). This dual-purpose capability allows for a larger code base and fewer errors for consensus.

On top of that, the final launch of the mainnet came with smart contract capabilities, which allowed for the transition of projects from Ethereum to Avalanche.

So much so that decentralized exchanges (dexes) are based on Avalanche, while only one Dex (SundaeSwap) has been launched on Cardano.

One of those dex who launched into Avalanche is Pangolin. The project is a decentralized cross-chain exchange, which allows the exchange of assets between Ethereum and Avalanche. In this way, projects can have their own tokens on both blockchains without porting from one ledger to the other.

It also solves the problems of cross-chain capabilities. Something the developers build Parachain on Polkadot for, for example. A comparison of the projects available on Avalanche provides evidence that Avalanche is moving towards the eventual replacement of Ethereum.

Within the Avalanche ecosystem, public blockchains exist due to projects like Pangolin dex. Many DeFi projects have Avalanche as their home. On Cardano, outside the ADA token, only the Chainlink (LINK) and SundaeSwap tokens have a main attraction for everyone. LINK is popular due to data oracles within the Chainlink ecosystem.

Data oracles help cryptocurrency projects and D’Apps integrate dynamic data sources into their applications. The problem here has more to do with the immutability of blockchains and ledgers. SundaeSwap is interesting because it is the first dex on the Cardano network. Nothing more.

Cardano’s future remains in doubt

With the slow pace of progress and the existence of mechanisms of peer review that slow down the pace of development of the Cardano ecosystem, we could see a further relegation of Cardano to the background.

We will also see the emergence of other blockchain oracles that will perform faster and better than the Chainlink ecosystem. Innovation is inevitable.

Third or fourth generation blockchains might have a changing blockchain subnet and some governance processes to oversee the blockchains themselves.

The point is, Cardano’s benefits are being eroded by the day. Given its history and founder, we may not see another development from the team until, say, five years. At that point, ETH 2.0 will also have already been launched and will have gained ground!

So, we may not see the glorious future that Hoskinson told us about in 2017.

Avalanche could beat ETH 2.0

Even with ETH’s newest update, Arrow Glacier, Avalanche has everything it takes to beat ETH 2.0. One element is the foundation of the Avalanche subnet, which allows for more than one form of Proof-of-Stake consensus. This quorum-based network allows you to implement various innovations at the subnet level.

How does Avalanche compare to other blockchains?

In response to Avalanche’s performance, Ken Burbary, CMO of Pangolin, said:

“Avalanche is incredibly fast compared to other L1 blockchains and transactions are quite cheap, which makes it easy to use for a large cryptocurrency audience. Finally, Avalanche is the safest and most decentralized L1, containing thousands of validation nodes. making it safe for builders and users alike. “

It makes the blockchain the main contender for the newcomer.

Updates to Avalanche may include many mechanisms that allow for core network sharding, should scalability be an issue. While this is unlikely, we will see another level of growth due to the three chains operating under Avalanche. With the C-Chain, X-Chain and P-Chain features, Avalanche will soon come into play without the problems that Ethereum and Cardano have faced.

The Cardano problem

It is clear from the start that the fundamental problem preventing Cardano’s emergence as a power has more to do with its human processes than with the blockchain itself.

As long as the bureaucracy exists for project implementation, not much will happen within the ecosystem. No matter how much goodwill exists within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry for Hoskinson and his team, there will still be difficulties unless everyone puts aside any problems that may be there.

There are differences, no doubt. The problem is getting the Cardano team to admit it and get back into work mode. It is not possible that development has been that slow. It just doesn’t happen in the blockchain industry unless there are interpersonal conflicts that no one is going to resolve.

As other teams develop their own blockchains and corresponding ecosystems, we may all see moving away from the Cardano blockchain.

It will be a shame as the cryptocurrency sector would have lost what could have become one of the fastest and most dynamic blockchain systems known to mankind. This is the farce behind the slow growth of Cardano and his team. Something affects all members of the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, regardless of affiliation.

