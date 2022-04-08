How celebrities combine New Balance sneakers this spring

5-inch heels and classic pumps have been relegated to the background, intended only for special occasions. Now we bet on comfort, on fashion street , and in this field the key is a pair of shoes. More and more new models or brands are emerging, but there are some that without a doubt they are the great favorites of the celebrities and the fashion experts: the New Balance. From Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes they have already included them in their most casual looks, proving that they are the new must-have accessory of spring/summer.

Kendall jenner wears them for an airport look

The model knows perfectly well when she has to be spectacular and when she can be faithful to her style, but putting comfort first. For this reason, for an airport look, she has opted for sweatpants, a basic top and one of his fetish garments, the blazer.oversized. Add the New Balance 550 model, which is one of the most popular.

Kendall Jenner with the New Balance 550 modelgtres

hailey bieber prefers them to go to the gym

He has also opted for the 550 model, one of the most difficult to find. In his case he has combined it in a simple way, but with which does not go unnoticed. A total gray look, with leggings, sports top and a Prada puffer jacket. As accessories, opt for retro sunglasses and a tote bag.

Hailey Bieber also opts for the 550 model with leggingsGettyimages

Katie Holmes combines them with her favorite jeans

We know that a garment that can not miss in Katie Holmes’ closet are jeans. Specifically those with a straight cut or wide leg style and high waist. On this occasion she has combined them with a blouse in the color of the season, orange, and with the WS327 model from New Balance.

Katie Holmes joins the New Balance by combining them with jeansgtres

Emily Ratajkowski’s off-road option

For those days when you don’t stop at home and you want comfortable shoes, but with which you give the touch of grace to all your looks, those are the New Balance by Emily Ratajkowski. Are 574 and one of its most classic models. You can find them in more sober or more striking colors, although the option she has opted for, It is the fair and necessary note to finish off any outfit.

Emily Ratajkowski walking the streets of New Yorkgtres

blake lively opts for his most striking version

If you are tired of classic white sneakers and want a little more special, you just have to look at those of the actress. He is one of the latest New Balance models, the 57/40, and is positioned as one of the great favorites of spring/summer. That yes, the key is to choose it in slightly riskier combinationsas she has done mixing green and yellow.

Blake Lively opts for flashy tones in his New Balancegtres

