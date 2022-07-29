how celebrities wear satin pajamas to go out

Photo Credit: Angelina Jolie

Who has never dreamed of going outside in pajamas? We have good news for the queens of the ‘effortless’ style because the trend of satin pajamas to go out is going to become your new favorite outfit and Angelina Jolie she has the keys to wear it like an ‘it girl’ with this chocolate brown look with which she has completely conquered us.

It is the perfect set to achieve the famous effortless style with that air that seems that we have not thought too much, but that is actually a very chic style and that can inspire us to create comfortable looks for plans such as a plane trip. And just this has been the occasion for which Angelina Jolie has opted for this satin pajamas made up of two pieces, the upper part a brown shirt with white trim and two front pockets and the lower part a matching straight pants. With this comfortable and simple look, Angelina joins the trend of pajamas to go outside and inspires us with an ideal airport look.

The actress has combined it with Valentino flat sandals in camel brown, a black quilted shoulder bag, and large, dark aviators. And as for the accessories, the artist has chosen a very simple chain necklace. Next to her, we have been able to see her son of her Pax of her, with a very ‘urban’ style with straight pants, t-shirt, trainers and tye dio effect overshirt and cap.

Celebrities who bet on satin pajamas

But Jolie is not the only artist that we have seen betting on this trend, and it is that many celebrities have joined this trend as Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna or even Spanish actresses like Paula Echevarria.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder