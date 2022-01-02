how China defends the moral integrity of the party

The Xi Jinping’s plan for the defense of communist values is already in place. The statements made by the president during his usual end-of-year speech find concreteness in some prohibitions imposed already starting from the last few days: they are now put to the ban tattoos for national team footballers and forms of religious aggregation different from Chinese culture.

The aim is declared: to annihilate the western threat that is raging and to continue strenuously along the plan of great expansion and renewal of the state. The will of the central government is to establish itself as a hegemonic power in the world, not surprisingly the president speaks of “To obtain what is big and important while taking care of what is small and fragile at the same time”.

Strengthening involves first of all the annihilation of all threats to the moral integrity of the party.

A precedent in North Korea

North Korea, a June 2021, he had put on a show for his harsh anti-Western laws which today are very reminiscent of the Chinese initiative.

At the time, the government’s intention was to eliminate any kind of foreign influence severely punishing anyone caught with foreign-born films or clothing, a famous example was jeans.

All citizens caught in possession of foreign videos or garments, especially if they come from South Korea, the United States or Japan, they would have risked the death penalty.

One of the first news related to the implementation of this law promulgated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also went around the world: three teenagers sent to a re-education camp for having cut their hair like the idols of K-pop and wearing pants above the ankles.

Tattoos and the social stigma

Thursday 31 December the Chinese government has officially banned national team players from getting tattoos or displaying those they already have by ordering them to have them removed or, in exceptional cases, to cover them during training and matches.

In the latter case, reference is made to the need to have the “team’s consent” or the authorization not to banish a teammate but rather to grant coverage of the affected area.

This ban was communicated by the General Administration of Sport in China and will closely affect both the senior men’s and women’s teams and will also extend to the Under 23 national teams.

The request of the authorities is that of “Set a good example for society” and this provision has its roots in one well-established social stigma which already in 2018 had led to the ban on displaying any form of tattoo on television.

Fashion would be too reminiscent of the Western attitude to vanity but in China tattoos have always been linked, among other things, to the history of organized crime, prostitutes and deserters.

This is then accompanied by the strong ideal of “Ideological and political education” to “strengthen” the spirit “patriotic”. In view of the possible participation in Qatar 2022, in fact, the players are called to account for the “Sense of mission, responsibility and honor” before the eyes of the world, an important political stage to subtly underline the government’s aggressiveness towards the Western threat.

Religious associations only if of national origin

There has never been a time when confessions of foreign origin have been lucky in the country, but Xi Jinping tightens the shirts even more by targeting religious information.

In line with his recent speech on the need to adapt faith to the “Chinese context”, new measures have in fact been issued which will come into force on 1 March and will be capable in all respects of make it illegal for foreign organizations or citizens to operate online religious information services on the Chinese web.

In practice, users will instead have to register using their real names in such a way as to be identifiable.

In this context, it was therefore declared that online religious content that incites the subversion of state power or violates the principle of independence and self-management in religious businesses will be prohibited, but above all all content that induces minors to believe in a particular religion. Removing future Party members from social practices considered appropriate by the authorities is a deplorable act. The most important belief (or faith if you prefer) must remain that linked to the Communist Party.