News

How China is silencing protests against the government and its “zero covid” policy

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 2 4 minutes read

  • Kerry Allen
  • BBC Monitoring

People protesting in China.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Without the ability to express themselves, many are looking for new ways to make themselves heard in China.

China’s censorship machine is doing everything possible to prevent its citizens from having access to images of the protests that have broken out in various cities across the country.

The demonstrations spread over the weekend to the four corners of the country in response to the strict anti-covid measures that have been in force since the start of the pandemic, almost three years ago.

Since then, the list of censored words in Internet Referencing the protests is increasing, and the authorities are trying to divert attention to other issues on national and foreign platforms.

The protests, which are unprecedented in decades, began after 10 people died in a fire last week in the city of Urumqi. Many believe that residents were unable to escape the fire due to covid restrictions, something authorities have denied.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 2 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Gordo Lindo, drug trafficker and former paramilitary commander, was released

8 mins ago

“I wanted an agreement with all the cartels”: the letter from “La Barbie” in which she pointed out Calderón and García Luna

19 mins ago

Is there a limit to the number of times I can enter the US with a tourist visa?

30 mins ago

They reveal the whereabouts of Jack Ma, the Chinese tycoon who founded Alibaba and was missing two years ago

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button