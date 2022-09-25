How Chloë Grace Moretz Played a Role in Meghan Trainor’s Marriage

Chloë Grace Moretz played a major role in Meghan Trainor’s marriage to Daryl Sabara. The “If I Stay” star, who is close friends with Trainor, set up the singer and Sabara for a double date that Moretz also attended with a romantic partner. As Trainor revealed in her 2017 Cosmopolitan interview, the four went out for a night of bowling and karaoke after the singer asked Moretz if she knew of any potential romantic partners to introduce her to. “… I have already told him [Moretz] before, ‘Get me a boyfriend!’ and she told me that she had a very nice friend named Daryl that she had to meet, and we did!» Trainor said on “Chelsea” in 2016 (via Billboard).

In 2018, Moretz discussed her role as a matchmaker for Trainor and Sabara when she visited “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” “I met Meghan, we hung out, she said she really wanted to meet a nice guy,” Moretz said. “I knew Daryl very well from when we did a play together. And I cheated on them, and they’re engaged to be married! So I’m a matchmaker.” After Moretz cheated on the lovebirds, they quickly hit it off, and in December 2017, the two got engaged. Trainor celebrated her plans to marry with an Instagram video of Sabara proposing to her, writing that she “has never been happier.” After their 2018 nuptials, Trainor and Sabara started a family together.