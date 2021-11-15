How clean are electric cars? It depends on the “fuel”

VIRTUOUS SWITZERLAND, MUCH LESS KOSOVO – An electric car can emit more CO2 (equivalent) of a petrol one, if the recharge is done with “dirty” electricity such as that put on the grid by some European countries. This result emerges from a study by Radiant Energy Group, a US company focused on renewable energy services, which awarded the medal for cleaner electricity to Swiss with Kosovo And Poland which are the tail lights. We know by now: even electric cars emit CO2 (carbon dioxide equivalent, since they don’t have an exhaust pipe) from when they are produced until they reach the end of their useful life. The emissions related to their use they are indirect and linked to the production of electricity, a “fuel” which it can be extremely clean, if produced with renewable energies, or very dirty if generated with coal, oil or even peat. Radiant Energy Group compared the CO2 equivalent emitted by an electric car as efficient as the Tesla Model 3 traveling 100km and compared it to that produced by a comparable gasoline car.

EVEN THE TIME HAS ITS INFLUENCE – The Radiant Energy Group study was based on data collected from 1 January to 15 October 2021 and also took into account the time at which recharges are made. The reason is obvious: countries in which renewable energy covers a large part of energy production must be equipped with systems that cover the needs when renewables produce little. If these backups are high-emission it can happen that the electricity gets dirtier at certain times. Germany and Spain, for example, have a large photovoltaic and wind power generation and therefore recharging in the afternoon, when the sun is still shining and the wind is on average stronger, emits a 16-18% less than at night, when the network is more likely to be fueled by gas or coal power plants.

THE CONTROVERSE ATOM – The results of this study report that in Swiss, with an electric production based almost exclusively on nuclear and hydroelectric power, an electric car saves 100% of emissions compared to gasoline vehicles. Savings drop, so to speak, to 98% Norway thanks to its electricity produced almost exclusively by hydroelectric, geothermal and wind power plants. France And Sweden, with a respective saving in emissions of 96% and 95% have a large production from nuclear fission while the virtuous Austria, in which the savings in emissions is 93%, has an abundant production of hydroelectricity and other renewable sources with a nuclear program planned in the 1970s but never actually started. If in Kosovo and Poland an electric car emits even more than a petrol one, the emissions savings a Cyprus worth 4%, in Serbia 15%, in Estonia 35% and in Holland 37%. The emission savings of an electric car in Germany is 55% and theItaly does better – 62% – but the variability of emissions throughout the day is higher in Italy due to the different mix of buffer plants, given that Germany, even if it is decommissioning them, still has 10% of energy produced by nuclear power plants. Nuclear power plants have direct CO2 emissions equal to zero but, beyond the intrinsic risks of their operation, they present very high costs and long times – and therefore considerable indirect emissions – both for their commissioning and for their dismantling and the management of radioactive waste.