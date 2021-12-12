How come the left are now crazy about Meloni

Do you remember “All crazy for Mary”, the hilarious film with a perky Cameron Diaz box office record a few years ago? Well, today in Italian politics one could rightly say that I am, we are, “all crazy for Giorgia“. At least, this is the impression that one has to see the success not only of the public but also of the transversal and inter-party consensus that accompanied the demonstration of Atreju. Which took place in the Roman Piazza del Risorgimento that those naughty half masons and half anticlericals of the historical right went to place right in front of the Vatican walls. Very questionable choice, in truth, but at least those gentlemen had the courage of their ideas!

Meloni, the new queen of politics

Leaders of all parties paid tribute to the really good leader of the Brothers of Italy. And even the most pious and “correct” intellectuals and journalists did not hesitate for a moment to cross their tables with those of the most heated “sovereignists” and perhaps even some “flat-earthers”. But the even more surprising thing about the whole affair is that not a few of those deferential have gone to pay their homage to the new queen of Italian politics, among other things also crowned by The Economist and various international press, they are the same that not even a month ago, not a year, thundered against her and they asked her to abjure a fascism who had never known (if only for biographical reasons), harakiri pro-European and did not hesitate to place it outside a reconstituted, albeit metaphorical, “constitutional arc”.

The extreme Italian paraculism

How this could have happened rapid transformation then it is not even given to know, since no one has felt the slightest need to justify themselves, make self-criticism, apologize, and as if nothing had happened he paraded and took his good dose of applause under the Capitoline tent. Total and close amnesia or extreme paraculism? Ah to know! At least not to believe in miracles and in Santa Claus, in the meantime put out of the way by the always diligent, tireless, Brussels censors. However, in the opinion of the writer, the extreme Italian paraculism is not a trace to be neglected. And it could all boil down to a simple calculation, or a fear that affects the Italian left: which is that, for the first time, of not being able to give the papers for the election of the new tenant of the Quirinale. And this precisely at the moment in which the head of state, due to a general crisis of our political-institutional system, takes on an increasingly central role.