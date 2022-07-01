News

“How could I let this happen to my children?”: the Honduran mother who lost two sons and her daughter-in-law in the Texas migrant truck

  • Valentina Oropeza Colmenares – @orovalenti
  • BBC News World

Karen Caballero was the mother of Alejandro and Fernando Andino Caballero.

Karen Caballero was assailed by an “unexplained heaviness in the chest” on the night of Saturday, June 25, 2022. The boys no longer communicated.

Two days later, around 8:00 at night, he received a news alert from the Honduran channel HCH on his cell phone. Dozens of migrants had dead heat inside a truck that was located near the city of San Antonio, in the state of Texas.

Karen searched Google and Facebook for the phone numbers of Honduran consulates in the United States, hospitals and police stations, to find out if her two children and her daughter-in-law They were on the list of victims.

It was 2:00 in the morning and no one was answering.

