how could the Netflix franchise continue?

Staggering numbers for Red Notice in these two weeks since its arrival in streaming. The heist-action comedy written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber in fact, it generated 277.9 million views, making it the second most watched film ever on Netflix. To undermine the undefeated anchor Bird Box with Sandra Bullock it takes another 4 million hours, but the title starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot seems to want to achieve this and remove the rival from the throne.

Net of the numbers and the incredible commercial success for Reed Hastings’ service, Red Notice was very popular with the general public (92% score audience on Rotten Tomatoes) compared to a colder international criticism (35%), a reason that prompted Marshall Thurber to consider the production of two Red Notice sequels, on which the author himself says he has clear ideas. So let’s try to understand how and when these new chapters will arrive and how the story of John Hartley, Nolan Booth and Sarah Black could continue.

International wanted

According to the director’s words, the intention would be to shoot the second and third installments of the back-to-back Netflix franchise, therefore together or one after the other. As Thurber himself suggested, the production would be truly gigantic and the smartest way to get the job done would be a roadmap in continuity from the point of view of shooting and then a great attention to post-production.

Although the author spoke of it as a hypothetical idea, looking at the incredible success of Red Notice and the revenue it is generating is easy to think that the green light for the project will come very soon, having already happened for Extraction with Chris Hemsworth (here our review by Tyler Rake), which with its 270 million hours of viewing is now the third most watched movie on Netflix. The question is: how could the story continue? It goes without saying that Marshall Thurber will not betray a formula that seems to have worked on the mass audience, thus proposing a second and then a third functional mix of comedy, action and robbery with three great and fun (and have fun) protagonists. After the revelation in the finale of the first film, with John Hurtley actually discovering the second head of the Bishop and husband of Sarah Black, the dynamics of the relationship between him and Nolan Booth will certainly change. There is no longer an identity to hide and the central plan of the blow no longer concerns either Cleopatra’s Eggs or Booth himself; therefore the focus of the project will change directly, as well as the figure of Hurtley himself, who will have to prove to all intents and purposes the excellent thief he is, as well as having to keep faith with some marital obligations with his partner and colleague.

New prospectives

The balance will certainly change: the Bishop and Booth will work together to enact what Ryan Reynolds’ character described as a far more rewarding coup than Cleopatra’s Eggs. In the final image of Red Notice, the trio is about to enter the Louvre in Paris, one of the largest and most important museums in the world where priceless works of art are kept but which immediately brings to mind the Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci. That they really want to steal the Mona Lisa? It would actually be an important blow, especially if carried out by the two best thieves in the world, who we remember are now being sought with a red dot by INTERPOL, led by the inspector Urvashi Das.

Obviously we expect Marshall Thurber dramatically expands the criminal underworld of thieves and evocative characters such as Whisper during the next two chapters of the story, perhaps giving us an over-the-top and crazy villain, as well as a memorable trip around the world. He could thus also take advantage of the opportunity for improve the sensationalistic and cinematic shooting of the action sequences, making them more unique and satisfying, and trying to balance the comedy sector even more with the real hit, inventing even more risky but impactful solutions.

Then knowing how a franchise that is still budding and as open as it will evolve with certainty Red Notice it is impossible, but the programmatic points described above seem to us to be a good starting point for creating something that can be inserted with decision between Indiana Jones, John Wick and Fast & Furious, certainly bringing more irony than anything else, certainly in a derivative way and yet functioning properly, to entertain to the best of its ability.