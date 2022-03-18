How could the resurgence of Covid-19 in China affect the global economy?

In the metropolis of Shenzhen, which is home to important factories that produce parts for the iPhone or vehicles, the authorities ordered a total closure for a week to contain the contagion, which raises alarms due to the pressure on global supply.

A return to the past. China is facing the worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic and has ordered a zero Covid policy in the northeast of the country and in the metropolises of Shenzhen and Shanghai, which includes confinement and the closure of major factories.

Since yesterday, the 26 million inhabitants will not be able to leave the province, a guideline that has not been applied in China since what happened in Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, during the first outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

In Shenzhen, with 17 million inhabitants, the cancellation of public transport and confinement in the city’s neighborhoods was decreed last weekend, according to official data.

The impact of Covid-19 in this area of ​​China known as the “factory of the world”, caused the Taiwanese technology company Foxconn, the world’s largest iPhone assembler, to suspend operations in its factories, which caused falls in the Hong Kong stock markets. Kong and Mainland China.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, said it would deploy backup plants to reduce outages. “We think the impact of the Shenzhen shutdown on iPhone EMS construction should be limited, due to the off-season and little production exposure to Shenzhen,” analyst Gokul Hariharan said on Monday.

Other manufacturers that suspended operations with the Covid-19 outbreak were Toyota and Volkswagen.

The truth is that Shenzhen has a Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of almost two trillion dollars, according to Blomberg, and contributes 11% of China’s GDP. If the Asian giant fails to contain this spike in virus cases, it would affect its good growth figures, as well as the global economy.

Supply chains, stuck since last year due to the pandemic, are now facing blockades in Eastern Europe caused by the war, the increase in fuel prices and possible delivery delays due to the blow caused by the resurgence of Covid-19 in China.

According to a report by Bank of America Corp, confidence in global growth was at its lowest since July 2008 and expectations of stagflation rose 62% in the context of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

