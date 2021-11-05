World

“How could you get infected” – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read


The Covid beyond paranoia. Kim Jong-un, at the center of suspicions and doubts (the excessive weight loss, after the serious health problems that in the past months had literally made him disappear from the public scene, would be for the most unleashed conspirators the proof of his death, and of the replacement with a double) has been making it clear for weeks what the new public enemy of North Korea: the pandemic. The communist regime of Pyongyang, therefore, it failed to protect the most segregated people in the world. And if the hated American and Western capitalism does not pass, the virus does.

The bestial face. Squid game? What filters out from Pyongyang: Kim Jong-un's (disconcerting) words

For this reason, the North Koreans have been asked to pay “special attention” this winter: the Coronavirus could infect through, textually, “the falling snow“A scientific thesis, so to speak, which makes even the no vax Fabio Tuiach, positive for Coronavirus, which claims to have been infected after being wet by police fire hydrants during the occupation of the Trieste pier in protest against the Green pass, a couple of weeks ago.

Are Koreans starving? Here is Kim Jong-un's solution: Until 2025, the last communist horror

The regime spoke through the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the Northern Workers’ Party, inviting them to raise the level of guard: “In the winter season, it is important to be aware and take in-depth anti-virus measures”, writes the newspaper, according to which the control of the virus and the fight against infections it is an “important project” in order to achieve the objectives of the first year of the government’s economic plan. Already in January, at the eighth congress of the party, the dictator Kim had indicated the way: self-sufficiency between strict border controls against the virus and sanctions on its economy. According to the regime, the contagion could also occur through the cigarettes they birds.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Disneyland Shanghai, 34 thousand visitors blocked in the park due to a case of Covid

3 days ago

New attack on the Pope, does not like close on Mass in Latin

4 days ago

Why France and the UK are fighting over fishing

4 days ago

The scratch phobia and other crusades we deserve

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button