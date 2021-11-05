“How could you get infected” – Libero Quotidiano





The Covid beyond paranoia. Kim Jong-un, at the center of suspicions and doubts (the excessive weight loss, after the serious health problems that in the past months had literally made him disappear from the public scene, would be for the most unleashed conspirators the proof of his death, and of the replacement with a double) has been making it clear for weeks what the new public enemy of North Korea: the pandemic. The communist regime of Pyongyang, therefore, it failed to protect the most segregated people in the world. And if the hated American and Western capitalism does not pass, the virus does.





For this reason, the North Koreans have been asked to pay “special attention” this winter: the Coronavirus could infect through, textually, “the falling snow“A scientific thesis, so to speak, which makes even the no vax Fabio Tuiach, positive for Coronavirus, which claims to have been infected after being wet by police fire hydrants during the occupation of the Trieste pier in protest against the Green pass, a couple of weeks ago.





The regime spoke through the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the Northern Workers’ Party, inviting them to raise the level of guard: “In the winter season, it is important to be aware and take in-depth anti-virus measures”, writes the newspaper, according to which the control of the virus and the fight against infections it is an “important project” in order to achieve the objectives of the first year of the government’s economic plan. Already in January, at the eighth congress of the party, the dictator Kim had indicated the way: self-sufficiency between strict border controls against the virus and sanctions on its economy. According to the regime, the contagion could also occur through the cigarettes they birds.