How CryptoTab works, the app that promises to make you earn Bitcoins – CorriereQuotidiano.it

CryptoTab is a browser that allows, indirectly, to mine Bitcoins: the user has to do is download the application and register, by doing so every time he surfs the web his device will be busy mining Bitcoin at the same time.

Without getting into difficult technicalities, it is necessary to specify that CryptoTab does not mine Bitcoins directly, but he does it with Monero. For the user, however, this information is almost irrelevant since the payment will take place in Bitcoin. Another interesting aspect is the earning potential through the affiliate system: people, by sponsoring the project and involving friends and acquaintances, will receive a percentage of the latter.

Comparison with similar projects

At first glance, CryptoTab might remember already established and very famous projects, such as that of the Brave browser, but making a more accurate analysis, great differences immediately emerge: first of all, in the case of Brave the user is rewarded in Bat, native tokens of the project and not in Btc as in CryptoTab.

Furthermore, the objectives of the two projects cannot be compared: Brave was born as a real alternative to a traditional advertising system, trying to eradicate a well-established modus operandi and passively accepted by most online users. Bravein fact, the goal is to put the decision-making power in the hands of the user, who can consciously choose to see or not see the advertisements and, in the event of consent, to earn the project tokens (i BAT, that is). In the case of CryptoTab we are totally on another front: here the great and only goal is to ensure that the user can earn BTC, without initial investments and without special efforts and skills.

It is therefore a question of projects of diametrically opposed entities and it is good not to make the mistake of associating them in some way, making one live on the fame of the other.