How dependent we are on Russian gas

In these weeks of diplomatic crisis caused by the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the most debated issues is Europe’s dependence on imports of Russian natural gas. Natural gas, which is a key part of energy supply and is used in cooking and building heating among other things, is almost always cited as the main reason why, while the United States has an aggressive stance towards Vladimir Putin’s government, various European countries, including Italy, are more cautious and accommodating.

According to the latest available Eurostat data, in 2019 the European Union imported 41.1 percent of its natural gas from Russia.

If the Russian government were to decide in retaliation to cut off gas supplies, in response to a severe political or even military confrontation with Europe, the consequences would therefore be extremely serious. This is an argument often used by the most skeptical in Europe of a confrontation with Russia, which has reasons but up to a certain point. The European stockpile system is indeed quite resilient and, as theEconomist, would be able to sustain even a fairly prolonged cut in supplies. But Europe’s dependence on Russian gas is undeniable, and no doubt a clash over energy supplies would cause serious problems.

Furthermore, Italy is particularly dependent on Russian gas.

According to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, in 2020 43.3 percent of the natural gas imported from Italy came from Russia, which is by far the first gas supplier in the country. In Italian supplies, Algeria (22.8 per cent), Norway and Qatar (both around 10 per cent) also play a major role. If Russia were to decide to stop gas supplies entirely, Italy would lose nearly half of its imports.

In 2020, in Italy, natural gas accounted for 31 percent of the total energy consumed in the country. Almost all gas is imported: domestic production accounts for less than 10 percent of the total.

In Europe the situation is more varied, but the dependence on Russian gas is nevertheless considerable. The most exposed large country is certainly Germany, which imports about half of its gas from Russia, while in other smaller states, such as Austria and Slovakia, the dependence is even greater.

France, on the other hand, is relatively less exposed, largely thanks to its extensive use of nuclear energy.

This does not mean, however, that Europe is irremediably under Russia’s energy blackmail.

First of all, because blackmail works on both sides: just as Europe needs Russian gas, Russia needs the enormous revenue it gets from its sale. According to the OECD, about 40 percent of the Russian state budget depends on oil and gas export revenues. This is why, although Europe has been dependent on Russian gas for decades, the country has never cut off its supplies, even in the most conflicting periods of the Cold War.

In any case, in recent years both Russia and Europe have moved to reduce their double dependence as much as possible.

L’Economist a few days ago he tried to collect data and analysis to try to understand what would happen if Russia really decided to stop its gas supplies for the next three months (with the arrival of spring, the need for gas to heat buildings is reduces, and its value as a blackmail weapon is canceled). The result is that, while the disruption would be a severe blow to both the Russian and European economies, it would not be catastrophic for either.

For Gazprom, the Russian state company that manages the extraction and export of natural gas, stopping gas sales to Europe would mean losing between 203 and 228 million dollars a day: in three months, the losses would amount to 20 billion. It is a huge sum, but it would be easy enough for Russia, whose central bank has reserves of $ 600 billion.

For Gazprom, however, interrupting supplies would also constitute a very serious reputation problem: even after the crisis is over, it would become much more difficult to enter into new contracts not only with European countries, but also with other large countries such as China, which may wish to avoid doing business with an untrustworthy partner. Furthermore, large and important infrastructure projects, such as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, could be considered canceled if Russia really decided to hit Europe by cutting gas: Gazprom’s business in Europe and beyond would be compromised, perhaps permanently.

For Europe, on the other hand, the interruption of Russian gas supplies would not mean that it will be without electricity and heating from tomorrow. All countries, including Italy, have significant gas stocks, which have been reduced in recent times but which could still make it possible to make up for the lack of Russian imports for a few months (between two and four, depending on the estimates and depending on the stiffness of winter).

Furthermore, Europe could move rather quickly to seek alternative supplies. One of the most probable is the so-called LNG, that is the same product compressed, cooled and made liquid, which can be transported by ship and does not need gas pipelines. Europe has a large, largely unused capacity of regasifiers (the plants used to restore LNG to its gaseous state for use as an energy source) which would allow to partially reduce the effects of cutting Russian supplies.

In recent days, the US government, aware of the European weakness in terms of energy, has launched an emergency plan to replace gas imports from Russia with LNG coming from the United States itself or from other countries such as Qatar and transported by ship, if there was a need. For now, however, this plan is rather vague, and serves above all to reassure European leaders that they will not be left alone to bear the consequences of any energy retaliation from Russia.

For Europe, therefore, the problem would not be so much of supplies as of prices: replacing part of Russian gas imports is feasible, with much effort, but the increase in costs would be significant – and this would happen at a time when the the market is already in crisis, and energy prices are at their highest for years. This would probably entail the need for much greater public support than those already implemented by governments.