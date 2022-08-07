How did a northern town end up on Kim Kardashian’s butt?

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian sported a swimsuit on which was the name of a town in the North, Avelin.

It is a surprising anecdote. A few days ago, Kim Kardashian was seen, on the eve of a Balenciaga fashion show in which she participated, wearing a swimsuit… on which was the name of the town of Avelin, spotted our colleagues from Huffington Post.

On Tuesday July 5, the reality TV star, passing through Paris, decided to go for a walk in one of the Balenciaga luxury boutiques in the capital, accompanied by her daughter, North West, whom she had with her ex. -husband, rapper Kanye West. For the occasion, she wore a Balenciaga swimsuit, worn as a bodysuit, over a pair of opaque tights.



















On the front of the swimsuit was the photo and name of a fictitious group, the “Speed ​​Hunters”, created by Balenciaga during its fall-winter 2018 collection… and on the back, a list of dates and of cities, like a tour announcement.

And, among the cities represented on Kim Kardashian’s buttocks was Avelin, located in the Lille metropolis, accompanied by the date “March 17”. The small town in the North is not the only French city to appear on the garment, we can also find Angers (Maine-et-Loire); Sky (Saône-et-Loire); Bellegarde (Gard); Lower Chenully (Deux-Sèvres); Auray (Morbihan); Dourdan (Essonne); Bischoffsheim (Bas-Rhin): Île-Rousse (Haute-Corse) and Hienghène (New Caledonia).

Other international cities are also represented on the swimsuit, including London, UK; Sint-Niklaas in Belgium or Torrente in Spain. And the choice of these cities owes nothing to chance.































A tribute to the municipalities?

According to the British media The Independent, the places and dates of the tours would be a nod to the Balenciaga teams. The British media indicates that they could represent their place and date of birth. This could be the case for some big cities, like London. But for others, like Avelin, where there is no maternity, it could be a nod to the city of origin of an employee of the brand.

According to our colleagues from the Journal of Saone-et-Loire, if the commune of Ciel found itself on Kim Kardashian’s posterior, it is because Carène Michaud, 45, design manager of haute couture, who has worked for Balenciaga since 2007, is from the commune of 900 inhabitants in Saone-et-Loire. According to the newspaper, it was she who gave the name of her town when the artistic director of Balenciaga asked his stylists to give town names to make (fake) group t-shirts.













This “tour date” print for the fictitious music group has been available for several years on several Balenciaga garments: the body worn by Kim Kardashian, a hoodie or even a T-shirt. But, to carry the city of the North with you in style, it’s not cheap: you will have to pay between 595 and 990 €.











