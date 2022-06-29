How did Ana de Armas get to the big screen?

Today we see them shine in movie theaters, on the screens of our homes and whenever there is a camera nearby. They are the performers of our favorite movies, we know the dialogues, even the movements they execute, their way of walking, their fictional and real smiles, we never stop admiring them and predicting their uninterrupted growth. But everything we see in the present is the result of a long journey and a lot of effort, a previous work that the fans did not see but that we can learn about when we are presented with the stories of the actors of the moment.

On this occasion, we have the opportunity to meet Anne of Armswho will put himself in the shoes of the unforgettable Marilyn Monroe. For many, an unknown. However, it has an interesting journey within the industry. It happens that she has always escaped the canons imposed by Hollywood, a world that she is not interested in entering, although she has everything to become a celebrity. Critics maintain that she is already undisputed even though she prefers to walk in the shadows, away from the spotlight, so as not to be discovered.

Anne of Arms.

Ana was born 34 years ago in Havana, Cuba. she daughter of Anne Case Y Ramon de Armas, said that many times he had certain shortcomings, although he considers that he had a happy childhood. The unconditional love of theirs was never lacking. His parents held different public positions, with low salaries, which allowed the family to cover basic needs and not much else.

His great entertainment was a DVD player that, in a way, was key to choosing his future. On weekends she watched cartoons and children’s movies. This was not allowed on weekdays, so the little Ana He went to a neighbor’s house to watch movie hits on that player that helped him dream of Hollywood and broaden his horizons. On some occasion he said that he learned the scenes and then repeated them in front of a mirror. That was his first school.

That was how at age 12 he auditioned to join the National School of Art in Cuba. While studying, she made three films: A Rose of France, The Lost Eden and Madrigal. But he knew he needed to get off the island so he could grow up on the big screen. When she finished her studies she decided not to do the thesis; pure strategy, since the Cuban regime does not allow newly graduated professionals to leave the country for a period of three years. Of weapons he dreamed of a career abroad and knew that graduating would cut his wings.

At 18, thanks to the Spanish citizenship he inherited from his grandparents, he was able to travel to Madrid. A month later he got a job in the series El internado, which was on the screen from 2007 to 2010. Thanks to this step, he gained great prominence in Spain and part of Europe. Her dazzling performance made everyone notice her.

Ana with her father Ramón de Armas.

“It was a big change for me. Almost overnight to become so famous, to be recognized on the street and for everyone to stop me… it was surreal”, told the magazine Flaunt. After that step, they called her to Lies and fats, also obtaining a great success. Nevertheless, Ana, then 21, she complained about the roles she was offered: they always proposed to play a sexy teenager. And she didn’t want to be pigeonholed. So she took a sabbatical from acting and moved to New York to study English. A few months later she returned to Europe and went to resume her career as an actress, already carrying out a variety of roles that opened other doors for her: those of Hollywood, her great goal.

He took that step in 2014 to start once again from scratch. And facing various drawbacks. The first obstacle was his not very fluent English. That is why in the first castings she repeated texts that she studied by heart, without knowing the meaning of what she was pronouncing. That led her to resume her studies, to take an intensive course, for fear of playing only Latino characters.

His first role was in Knock Knock, where you worked with Keanu Reeves. Since then she did not stop, but she always avoided fame. She knows that it is part of his work, of his constant success, but he does not usually give many marks if it is not for the official presentations of the films. He also does not attend parties linked to Hollywood entertainment.

Anne of Arms.

In recent years, her romance with the actor gained great resonance Ben Affleck. They met in 2019 and distanced themselves in 2021. Although it did not come out, it was known that it was on good terms. Somehow, it would have been an agreement between them: Ana would have raised her desire to be a mother at some point, but Affleck He no longer wanted to be a father (he has three children). Faced with this incompatibility, they preferred that neither of them waste their time in that relationship. Shortly after, Affleck formalized his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The career path of Anne of Arms continued to rise, and in 2021 it became the new bond girl when she was summoned to no time to die, the 25th installment of the saga about agent 007. Today he is one of the great figures of the cinema mecca, he speaks English fluently, he handles all the branches of acting and managed not to be pigeonholed. And now, she will be nothing less than Marilyn Monroe. From now on, with much to explore, Ana has everything to win.