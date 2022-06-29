Entertainment

How did Ana de Armas get to the big screen?

Today we see them shine in movie theaters, on the screens of our homes and whenever there is a camera nearby. They are the performers of our favorite movies, we know the dialogues, even the movements they execute, their way of walking, their fictional and real smiles, we never stop admiring them and predicting their uninterrupted growth. But everything we see in the present is the result of a long journey and a lot of effort, a previous work that the fans did not see but that we can learn about when we are presented with the stories of the actors of the moment.

On this occasion, we have the opportunity to meet Anne of Armswho will put himself in the shoes of the unforgettable Marilyn Monroe. For many, an unknown. However, it has an interesting journey within the industry. It happens that she has always escaped the canons imposed by Hollywood, a world that she is not interested in entering, although she has everything to become a celebrity. Critics maintain that she is already undisputed even though she prefers to walk in the shadows, away from the spotlight, so as not to be discovered.

