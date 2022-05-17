Entertainment

How did Bill Murray survive ‘Zombieland’?

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 16 3 minutes read

A cult classic film that has gained enduring popularity over the past decade, zombie land it’s still a trendy comedy movie. With a star-studded cast including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Zombieland was released in 2009 and became one of the most popular movies of the year.

Fans not only couldn’t get enough of the original plot and hilarious action sequences, but one particular cameo in zombie land it garnered praise from viewers and critics alike. Bill Murray didn’t just have a blink cameo and you’ll miss it in the original zombie landbut it appeared in the sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap too, leading many fans to wonder how the iconic cameo came to be in the first place.

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 16 3 minutes read

Related Articles

‘A Small Favor’ confirms sequel with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

15 seconds ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi in the United States, his entourage denies

1 min ago

Toni Costa speaks about her divorce with Adamari López

10 mins ago

Amber Heard Claims at Johnny Depp Trial That Her Role in Aquaman 2 Has Been Cut

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button