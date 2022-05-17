How did Bill Murray survive ‘Zombieland’?

A cult classic film that has gained enduring popularity over the past decade, zombie land it’s still a trendy comedy movie. With a star-studded cast including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Zombieland was released in 2009 and became one of the most popular movies of the year.

Fans not only couldn’t get enough of the original plot and hilarious action sequences, but one particular cameo in zombie land it garnered praise from viewers and critics alike. Bill Murray didn’t just have a blink cameo and you’ll miss it in the original zombie landbut it appeared in the sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap too, leading many fans to wonder how the iconic cameo came to be in the first place.

What is ‘Zombieland’ about?

zombie land tells the story of a geeky college student named Columbus, played by Eisenberg, who finds himself living in the midst of the zombie apocalypse, according to IMDb. Making his way through the carnage, he meets and befriends three strangers: Tallahassee, an aggressive zombie slayer, played by Harrelson, and two sisters, Wichita and Little Rock, played by Stone and Abigail Breslin.

The four dissimilar compatriots travel across the United States in an attempt to find a place free of zombies. At one point, the group heads to Hollywood, California, where they enter the mansion of one particular fan-favorite movie star, and chaos and hilarity ensue.

Bill Murray’s cameo in ‘Zombieland’ caused a sensation among fans

In Hollywood, Columbus and his friends break into Murray’s mansion, only to come face to face with the star herself. Murray plays himself in the film, explaining to the group that so far he has managed to survive the zombie apocalypse by pretending to be a zombie himself, even though he is not actually infected.

However, a short time later, Columbus is mistaken for Murray by a zombie, who shoots and kills him in a shocking and hilarious moment. The group then held an impromptu funeral for Murray, firing four shots into the air and throwing his body from the roof of his home into a dumpster.

Even though Murray’s cameo was a huge pop culture moment for viewers, a different actor was originally set to make the funny cameo. According to Cinema Blend, the role of the Hollywood star who pretends to be a zombie to get through the apocalypse was written for Patrick Swayze, in a more action-focused sequence that would have included references to some of Swayze’s iconic films.

Unfortunately, Swayze was unable to commit to the role when filming began because he had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Although fans love Murray’s appearance in zombie landthere is no doubt that Swayze would have made the role his own had he been able to appear in the film.

Bill Murray made a surprise comeback in 2019’s ‘Zombieland’ sequel

After years of speculation and fan anticipation, Zombieland: Double Tap was released in 2019. The film not only reunited the cast members from the original film, but even brings Murray back for another hilarious cameo. Murray’s appearance, according to the Los Angeles Times, takes place during the film’s closing credits, in a flashback to a time before the zombie apocalypse.

Spectators see Murray himself doing a press conference for a garfield continuation. After asking Murray to imitate Garfield by cutting off a hairball, a reporter begins to cough, an indication that he is beginning to transform into a zombie. As other journalists and staff begin to change, Murray is left to fend for himself in a short, albeit hilarious, sequence.

Fans loved Murray’s comeback, and to this day, with rumors of a third zombie land Many are wondering if the elusive actor could make another cameo. According to MovieWeb, director Ruben Fleischer has joked that while a third movie is a very real possibility, he’d rather wait a few more years, so “maybe in 2029,” fans could see another addition to the film. zombie land universe.

