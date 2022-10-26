How did Billie Eilish become the sound, voice and face of today’s youth?

Billie Eilish is faced with a paradox: how to create whispered ASMR-style tracks, backed by minimalist productions, and perform at the AccorHotel Arena? By going straight for it, precisely. The majority of artists accessing this type of room – which can accommodate up to 20,000 people – have the stadium’s maximalist reflex: fan in their hair, precise choreography, change of outfits, pyrotechnics, etc. Billie Eilish, she, done in sobriety.

Simply accompanied on keyboards and guitar by her brother, Finneas (who co-produces her albums) and a drummer, both stationed in the background, Billie Eilish rests on this slightly destabilizing frontality after decades of pop stars embracing the robotic marketing lock.

Everything here illustrates the Lacanian notion of extimacy, or the desire to reveal one’s intimacy. Billie Eilish’s artistic project is just that: a teenager reads her diary to us, while her brother accompanies her on the guitar. Here we are in their room, over there, in the family home in Los Angeles, where his first album was composed, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Moreover, Billie and Finneas do not hesitate to sit on two chairs, in this huge AccorHotel Arena, to sing I Love You, a short ballad on the acoustic guitar, instantly reducing the room, as if the audience were merging, that there was nothing left but a solid mass, welded, loving and in tears. Yes, Billie Eilish’s audience is crying quite a bit, less out of fan hysteria than out of communion around adolescent (even existential) pain.

bedroom

As a pre-conclusion: one of his best songs, Getting Oldertaken from his latest album, Happy Than Ever, while scrolling images of her as a child. The song talks about the difficulty of growing up like managing success, with a minimalist and bouncy production, but heavy with the weight of tears. What could have been extremely embarrassing turns into a simple mirror held up to our own lives.

Suddenly, it is no longer his laughing face that we see on this slide, or in his mother’s arms, but ours. We are no longer at the AccorHotel Arena, but in our grandparents’ garden, bubbling with innocence and desire, still very much intact.

Rarely will we have witnessed such a communion. Billie Eilish is definitely the sound, the voice, the face of today’s youth. The one who grows up in the horizontality of the Internet establishes a close relationship with her idols.