How did Black Adam do at the box office in its opening weekend?

Black Adam becomes the biggest opening for a movie starring Dwayne Johnson

According to Variety, Black Adam dominated its opening weekend with a total of $67 million in the United States and others $73 million dollars internationally for a total of $140 million dollars. Which makes it the most successful opening for a film with Dwayne Johnson as the main protagonist, who has participated in San Andreas Skyscraper Y Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The film that promises to be reborn DCEU, has managed to conquer the fans, despite the fact that for now it holds a 40% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the response at the box office seems to be enough to assume that the antihero will have a long future in future films of the DCEU.

Is a sequel guaranteed?

As reported by Box Office Mojo, the opening of Black Adam has exceeded the $53.5 million dollars of Shazam! and falls right next to the $67 million dollars of Aquaman, who is the only movie of the DCEU in overcoming billion dollars box office. Thus, the Black Adam tape is shaping up to be one of the most successful tapes in the entire world. DCEU in monetary terms.

Although the numbers of the film starring Johnson are satisfactory, we must take into account that the project cost $195 million dollars to produce before marketing costs, so some analysts suggest it would need to raise at least $500 million to recover your investment and another 800 million for Warner Bros-Discovery to consider it a commercial success.

But according to the survey conducted by CinemaScore, the film received from the general audience that attended to see it in its first weekend the qualification B+, the same rating received by tapes like Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, Joker, Venom and Thor. All these tapes have had extremely different results at the box office, so everything indicates that word of mouth and direct recommendations of fans to ensure its performance at the box office.

By comparison, the tape has a rating of 90% by fans on Rotten Tomatoes, so it seems that it is connecting well with the general audience.

Is the box office starting to pick up?

During the third quarter of the year, cinemas went through a crisis due to the lack of premieres. However, it seems that the box office has begun to recover and, apart from Black Adam, the new romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Ticket to Paradiseraised $16.3 million dollars in the United States and $80.2 million dollars internationally.

Secondly, Smile ranked third at the box office by adding $8.3 million dollars, to give a total of 166.2 million worldwide; followed by $8 million of dollars of Halloween Endswho has already won $82.1 million worldwide.

Cinemas are likely to continue to recover from their crisis in the last quarter of the year, since strong releases are expected, such as Babylon, an ode to Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie; The Whalea drama that mainly revolves around the lead performance of brendan fraser; Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Have you seen Black Adam?