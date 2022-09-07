How did Black Panther impact The Woman King movie?

The creators of The Woman King explained the work it took to convince studios to support their film and how Black Panther “changed the culture”

The Woman King, the story about the agojie women’s army Kingdom of Dahomey which undoubtedly inspired the powerful Dora Milage of Black Panther. The actress Viola Davis he’s never had the opportunity to play a character that starred in so many action scenes, so every day he had to do 90 minutes of heavy lifting and others 3 hours of training which included running, martial arts and sword practice.

the film cost more than 50 million dollars, quite a risky bet for a film with such a different concept, because as the director told him Gina Prince-Bythewood a The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s a movie that is very big with all these battles, but it should have been made for 5 million.”

Perhaps now it is one of the most anticipated films of the year, but all the artists involved had to fight for their story to see the light of the screens. And here we tell you all the details!

Did Black Panther affect the movie?

The actress Viola Davis met with the director Gina Prince-Bythewood to talk about the difficulties they faced in creating the film, which began to be planned from 2015, but that didn’t really start to take shape until Nicole Brown became the first black woman to head a major studio division. In 2020, the production company assumed the presidency of TriStar Productions, and immediately began to push for making the film of The Woman King.

By then, Black Panther with Chadwick Boseman had already become a colossal phenomenon, grossing $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and garnered a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. This removed the stigma in Hollywood about how films made by artists of African descent They were not successful.

Although it opened up new opportunities, the producer of The Woman King told that “It made her a little nervous” because he thought they hadn’t been fast enough and now his movie would feel like something out of what he started Marvel. However, in an interview he explained better the differences between the history of the agojie and the warriors we met in the MCU, in addition to recognizing that the Black Panther’s huge success helped the studios trust The Woman King:

“When I saw it, it just made me braver and more inciting me to make this movie. Of course there is room for both. One is a comic, a fantasy experience, the other is inspired by real life. They are real people who were part of history. I love the fact that we live in a time where both exist. Its beautiful. Its success undoubtedly had an influence on our finally being approved. He changed the culture.” Nicole BrownThe Hollywood Reporter

A Struggle to Create the Movie

Viola Davis is currently the only African-American star to have won a Oscar (for the movie Fences), a Emmy (How To Get Away With Murder) and two Tony Awards (One for fences and the other for King Hedely II). Despite his career, in an interview he acknowledges that “I’ve always played softer, gentler roles. Everyone can sit on my lap and I’m the big mamma.”

Davis tried to push this movie from 2016, but the studios wanted artists with lighter skin tones or more recognized actresses will be hiredsince many producers simply did not believe that such a film would be profitable.

“We talked to a bunch of people and they turned us down. We try to reason with them. What stands in the way of them saying yes? What stands in the way of them accepting the film and giving us a good budget?” Viola Davis, The Hollywood Reporter

That’s why he was really interested in being able to interpret Nanisca, the fierce warrior leader who made Viola Davis “I could channel all my aggressiveness, my body, my way of being and all those things that I have been told for years that make me less feminine and that I must discard, to create Nanisca. And at one point, it just happened: I felt bad-ass. I felt proud in my body. It became my house of bravery.”

The film will not only be a story about empowerment and struggle. Historically, the kingdom of Dahomey captured members of other tribes to sell them as slaves on the famous ocean liner where European settlers traded. The film will address these issues, as well as others on sexual abuse and hierarchies of power, so it is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious films of recent times.

What do you think, Cinephiles and Cinephiles? Are you waiting for the premiere of The Woman King?