How did Canelo Álvarez learn to speak English? he explains it

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez not only stands out for being a man prepared in the world of boxing or of bussinessbut also on a personal level, because the boxer is dand the pFew Mexican athletes who dare to give interviews in English.

The language has also helped the Mexican make your way in the United States; however, far from what one might think, the Cinnamon confessed that has never taken English classes and that his learning has been natural.

“I have never studied English, I tried for about a month but the truth is that I am not good at studying. It has never happened to me, I always practice with my golf friends, I practice when I’m there, I speak a lot of English, and now if I make a mistake or not it doesn’t matterI’m trying to do it and I think that’s what in the end is going to make you talk about it, “confessed the boxer in an interview with ESPN.

Alvarez Barragan explained that his friends give him the confidence to keep trying to speak Englishalthough he confesses that when someone tries to make fun of him, he challenges them to speak Spanish and there he wins.

“And now that I talk to them, they tell me that I speak it (well)I have more conversations and they make me more confident to do it. If I’m wrong I tell them to see try to speak in Spanish”, he added.

your next fight

It will be this May 7 when the Canelo Alvarez go up to the ring to face the Russian Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas, Nevadain a contest where the light heavyweight title.