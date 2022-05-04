Sports

How did Canelo Álvarez learn to speak English? he explains it

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Mexico City /

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez not only stands out for being a man prepared in the world of boxing or of bussinessbut also on a personal level, because the boxer is dand the pFew Mexican athletes who dare to give interviews in English.

The language has also helped the Mexican make your way in the United States; however, far from what one might think, the Cinnamon confessed that has never taken English classes and that his learning has been natural.

I have never studied English, I tried for about a month but the truth is that I am not good at studying. It has never happened to me, I always practice with my golf friends, I practice when I’m there, I speak a lot of English, and now if I make a mistake or not it doesn’t matterI’m trying to do it and I think that’s what in the end is going to make you talk about it, “confessed the boxer in an interview with ESPN.

Alvarez Barragan explained that his friends give him the confidence to keep trying to speak Englishalthough he confesses that when someone tries to make fun of him, he challenges them to speak Spanish and there he wins.

And now that I talk to them, they tell me that I speak it (well)I have more conversations and they make me more confident to do it. If I’m wrong I tell them to see try to speak in Spanish”, he added.

your next fight

It will be this May 7 when the Canelo Alvarez go up to the ring to face the Russian Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas, Nevadain a contest where the light heavyweight title.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

The new facet of Michael Chirinos: “I’m doing great; I’m looking to the future”

4 mins ago

They report from Argentina the veracity of the formal proposal from Chivas to Marcelo Bielsa and the offer that “is evaluating”

27 mins ago

Andrés Lillini spoke about the future of 3 key players

39 mins ago

Luis Díaz TODAY: what Klopp said after qualifying for the Champions League final

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button