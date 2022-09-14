How did Carlos turn his royal estate into a multi-billion dollar estate?

King Charles III waves to the crowd after leaving Clarence House in central London on September 14, 2022, ahead of the ceremonial procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. ISABEL INFANTES/Pool via REUTERS

the brand new king charles iii from United Kingdom built his own empire long before inheriting that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth IIwho died last Thursday at Balmoral Castle (Scotland).

Carlosformally proclaimed king on Saturday at St. James’s Palace, spent some 50 years turning his royal estate into a multi-billion dollar portfolio and one of the most lucrative incomes in the royal family businessaccording to an article in New York Times.

Unlike Elizabeth II, who largely delegated responsibility for her portfolio, Charles became much more involved in the development of the private estate known as the Duchy of Cornwall. In recent years, it hired outstanding professionals who achieved increase the value and earnings of your portfolio by approximately 50%according to the American media.

The Duchy of Cornwall owns the historic Oval cricket ground, farmland in the south of England, seaside property, offices in London and a suburban supermarket depot. The real estate portfolio generates million dollars a year in rental income.

The holdings of the conglomerate are valued at approximately $1.4 billionagainst the 949 million dollars of Isabel’s private portfolio.

The fortune of the royal family, gathered in the company The Royal Firmis estimated at $28 billion. In addition, the clan has a personal wealth of which little is known.

Carlos will now take over his mother’s purse and inherit a part of this personal fortune. The new king will pay no taxesso it could increase the controversy around the monarchy, given that UK citizens typically pay around 40% inheritance tax. Likewise, he will transfer control of the dukedom to his eldest son, William, to continue developing it without the obligation to pay corporate taxes, according to New York Times.

As the royal family increased their wealth, the UK was undergoing major austerity budget cuts, with poverty levels skyrocketing to record highs. The lifestyle of members of the monarchy has long been at the center of the storm. They are accused of being away from common people. Carlos’s rise to power coincides with a cost-of-living crisis in the country that is expected to further exacerbate poverty.

Laura Clancyauthor of Running the Family Firm: How the Monarchy Manages Its Image and Our Money, assured that Carlos transformed the real accounts. “The dukedom has been trading steadily for the last few decades. It is run as a commercial business with a CEO and over 150 employees. For the author, what used to be considered as a “land heap of landed gentry” now functions as a companyaccording to the article New York Times.

The fortune of the monarchy is generally divided into four groups:

The Crown Estate it is a huge financial portfolio that includes land, real estate and other types of assets, such as wind farms that belong to the monarch but are managed independently.

The net income of The Crown Estate are delivered to the British Treasury under an agreement sealed in 1760.

Another great source is Duchy of Lancaster. This portfolio valued at $949 million it is the property of whoever occupies the throne.

The third source is Duchy of Cornwall, which Carlos has led as a prince. The dukedom has financed his private and official expenses and those of William, the heir to the throne. He did it without paying corporate taxesunlike the vast majority of companies in the UK, and without providing details of where they invest their money, according to New York Times.

In 2017, the filtration of the Paradise Papers revealed that the estate of the dukedom of Charles had invested million in companies in tax havensincluding one registered in Bermuda run by one of his best friends.

The last source is the private fortune of the family. Privy Purse is what is called the private income of the monarchwhich come mainly from the estate of the Duchy of Lancaster, owned by the royal house since the Middle Ages.

Its assets are made up of land, financial investments and properties for an amount of more than 500 million pounds ($580 million).

The Privy Estate is made up of 315 residences as well as commercial premises in the heart of London and thousands of acres (hectares) of agricultural land.

His net income in the fiscal year 2020-2021 was more than 20 million pounds ($23.2 million). The queen gave part of this amount to her family and paid taxes on the money not used for official tasks.

“The queen uses that money to pay his personal expenses to maintain the Balmoral and Sandringham residencessomething very expensive,” he said. David McClureauthor of a book on the finances of the queen entitled The Queen’s True Worth.

Both residences are private properties of Elizabeth II.

Carlos was also in the news for the charitable foundation he presides over. His management was recently tarnished when The Sunday Times revealed that he had accepted €3 million in cash, including sums of money that were transported in shopping bags and a suitcase. The money, which was for his foundation, was provided by a former Qatari prime minister, Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al Thani. The foundation funds philanthropic causes around the world and Carlos does not benefit from those contributions.

