How did Durán reach a violent escalation with bodies hanging from bridges? | Security | News

On February 14, the Day of Love and Friendship, the Ecuadorian morning news opened its headlines with a macabre novelty: the appearance of two bodies hanging from the pedestrian bridge on the main avenue in Durán.

The disturbing scene, which emulates the actions of Mexican cartels, has been described by experts as a sign of the escalation of violence that the country is experiencing and that day seems to have gone to another level. Never before in Ecuador had something like this been seen.

But what happened in the neighboring canton of Guayaquil, where more than 300,000 people live, was not isolated. The city had been experiencing a violent climate, with shootings, hired assassins and even beheadings in recent months.

Until last week alone, 29 people had been murdered in Durán, almost double the 14 cases that were recorded in 2021 up to the same date.

One of the most conflictive sites is the Las Cabras sector, where several violent acts have been recorded. There have even been reports of attempts to damage the cameras of the surveillance system in that sector to interrupt monitoring. The last one was this week, the Municipality has four attacks on surveillance in that and other sectors.

The Police associate this violent scene in Durán with a territorial dispute between gangs that is related to drug trafficking and micro-trafficking.

Alexandra Vela, Minister of Government, has recognized after these events that there are messages that the gangs want to send. She links this to a reaction to the work that the government has done in the war against drug trafficking, but also to an attempt to instill fear in the population.

It is a thesis that has been repeated since Carondelet. President Guillermo Lasso has repeated it in recent weeks: it is a matter of gangs that have been threatened by major drug seizures. The president said that 210 tons of drugs have been seized in 2021 and so far in 2022 more than 30 tons. Last year there were 16 to date.

“It is something terrifying, something that bothers and angers, but we cannot be intimidated. We cannot act with fear, we have to act with integrity and with decision and we cannot politicize this problem”, said Lasso.

After 24 hours of the discovery of the bodies hanging on the pedestrian bridge of Durán, the construction of two new community police units (UPC) in that canton and the acquisition of 150 more cameras was announced.

The mayor of Durán, Dalton Narváez, explained that the two new UPCs will be equipped with armored glass due to the danger of the sectors where they would be. One will be built on Las Cabras hill and another in the Abel Gilbert citadel sector, where the Aerovía station is located.

Narváez said that the attacks on the cameras, such as what happened on Las Cabras hill, is part “of what criminal groups try to avoid, that they be watched and the cameras are attentive.”

Abraham Correa, a former police officer who has worked with security firms, expected an urgent intervention from the canton after what happened in Durán. He considered that actions should be taken beyond that.

“You have to plan and make decisions now, if the violence does not escalate it will be worse, we will end up like Mexico,” said Correa, who added that the gangs have already gone from hit men to beheadings, from there to bodies hanging on bridges.

Police chiefs met with the mayor of Durán on Tuesday. There, the construction of two UPCs and the purchase of 150 cameras were announced. Photo Carlos Barros – The Universe. Photo: The Universe

General Víctor Hugo Zárate, police commander of Zone 8 (Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón), indicated that the collaboration of the Armed Forces is expected for a possible occupation of the canton.

Correa believes that if this intervention occurs, it should be permanent. Don’t let them come in for a few hours, carry out operations and leave. “They must stay there, base themselves in the hottest areas,” he asserted.

The National Police, through a press conference, reported the seizure of nearly 7 tons of cocaine hydrochloride that were hidden in banana boxes and were destined for Europe. Photos: Cesar Munoz/API Photo: API

Correa indicated that this is a problem in which not everything is the responsibility of the security forces, that there must be collaboration from the citizenry to combat this situation.

Johanna Salmerón, a community leader from Durán, who lives in the third stage of El Recreo, a sector where two years ago the Chone Killer and the Latin King fought with bullets, believes that citizens must also act and promote change from their around.

She recalled that the gangs painted the corners with graffiti, they passed by in a group shooting and marked the sector as their property because they sold drugs there.

Two years ago in the third stage of El Recreo the walls were cleaned, because the gangs painted the place with graffiti. Photo: Archive

To combat this situation, the neighbors formed committees and organized many activities.

“We painted a mural, we organized children’s contests, we cleaned the parks, every fortnight we held children’s contests, we played hopscotch and we had children’s parties. The Christian church of the sector also occupied the parks for its activities”, explained Johana, who is a teacher.

Now in that sector there are five alarms, 13 cameras and they are putting up an enclosure.

“We formed a risk management committee and now we have training with the Police, with the municipality and even with universities, we do drills,” said the neighborhood leader.

The residents of the 3rd stage of El Recreo, in Durán, organized themselves and have recovered the parks through activities with their children, since two years ago they were a space for fighting between gangs. Today mothers even learn self defense with the GOE @theuniversecom @PoliceEcuador pic.twitter.com/xCxOju9YNL – Carolina Pimentel Ja (@CaropimentelJ) February 16, 2022

Salmerón explained that the gangs saw so many activities in the parks that they left the sector.

“We know that if we save our children we are fine, but if we want to save those who are already damaged, they will kill us,” said the community leader, who expresses that since many educators live in the neighborhood, they came together to preserve the mental health of minors.

She hopes that other sectors organize themselves and not only depend on and demand security from the Police.

General Víctor Hugo Zárate stressed that neighborhood collaboration is needed to find the criminals. He recalled that more than a year ago the Police arrested 16 members of the Chone Killer gang, which operates in Durán, after months of investigation.

The entire gang fell in December 2020. Three months later, most had already been released, after a prosecutor decided not to charge them. The Chone Killers are still on the streets and now the Police must again collect evidence against them to stop them. (I)