How did El Salvador do in the last League of Nations?

The El Salvador national team You already know who your rivals will be for the CONCACAF Nations League. The national team will face the United States and Granada in group D of League A.

This will be the first time that the Salvadoran squad will play in League A, since in the previous edition of this competition, organized between 2019 and 2021, El Salvador was promoted to this League by being the leader of its group in League B. .

The team, led at the time by Carlos de los Cobos, debuted in Cuscatlán against Santa Lucía, in a match that ended with a 3-0 win for the locals, with goals from Narciso Orellana, Darwin Cerén and Nelson Bonilla. .

In their second meeting, El Salvador did not do well. During their visit to the Dominican Republic, the Central American team lost by the minimum against the Caribbean.

After this defeat, El Salvador recovered and won all of its following commitments; first beating Montserrat as a visitor by 0-2, with goals from Roberto Domínguez and Rodolfo Zelaya.

Once again, away from home, the team faced Santa Lucía and obtained another victory by 0-2, with goals from Rodolfo Zelaya and Juan Carlos Portillo.

In their last two games, El Salvador closed their qualification at home; suffering against Montserrat with a goal from Juan Carlos Portillo scored at minute 90+1. His last game was played against the Dominican Republic, in which Portillo scored again to give the Blue victory. Pablo Punyed sealed the victory and the pass to the 2021 Gold Cup scoring the final 2-0.

El Salvador promoted to League A with 15 points out of a possible 18, scoring 10 goals and conceding one, in five wins and one loss.