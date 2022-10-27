How did Emma Chamberlain, Vanessa Kirby and Tara Emad wear Cartier jewels in Madrid?

On June 14, Cartier presented its new High Jewelry collection in Madrid, Beautes du Monde. As it happens every year, for two decades, the French maison has chosen a city on the planet to bring together its most important clients and the international press to unveil a set of unique pieces. This time, said luxury experience took place in the Spanish capital.

The space chosen for this event was the Palacio de Liria, a sumptuous setting that overwhelms with the art and stories found inside. It is a place that dates back to the 18th century and belongs to the 19th Duke of Alba, one of the wealthiest families in Spain. The attendees, who included friends of Cartier such as Golshifteh Farahani, Mariacarla Boscono, Yara Shahidi, Vanessa Kirby, JISOO, Blanca Li, Virginie Efira, Bianca Brandolini, Emma Chamberlain, Milena Smit, Florence Kasumba, Tara Emad and Kimberley Anne Woltemas, After visiting the property, they had the privilege of experiencing Maison Alvarno’s Haute Couture show first-hand, created by designers Arnaud Maillard and Alvaro Castejon.

Then, the invited stars were able to enjoy a dinner inaugurated by Cyrille Vigneron, President and General Manager of Cartier, and created by the Spanish chef Jesús Sánchez, who has three Michelin stars. Also, once they finished with it, they were surprised with the performance of the choreographer Blanca Li and the concert of the Californian group black Eyed Peas.

Cartier’s presentation definitely attests to the French maison’s eagerness to place special emphasis on the beauty found in diversity. The collection Beautes du Monde it represents this beauty through design, geometry, abstraction and the tension between creations such as the coral reef winding into an extravagant necklace, the skin of an iguana turned into a geometric matrix or the Chinese puzzle revealing a kaleidoscopic ring.

Three articles that Cartier has exhibited – since last June 13 – in a sample of a total of 100 pieces that make up the first chapter of the aforementioned collection. In addition, the former embassy of the United Kingdom, a space of distinguished modernist architecture chosen for the event, will also host a selection of pieces of High Jewellery, Cartier Tradition and Haute Horlogerie, such as the necklace Snake of María Félix, Mexican actress.

The style bets with which the VIP attendees dazzled

Emma Chamberlin

The internet personality and new ambassador of Cartier opted for a long dress with a neck halter. The design he opted for was studded with sparkly appliqués. The young woman chose, together with her stylist, a simple and delicate outfit in silver and champagne that combined perfectly with the diamonds of the jewels signed by Cartier. As for her makeup, Emma Chambarlain had some diamonds added to her face to make her look even more exquisite.

Louis Vuitton dares with ‘XXL’ shoulder pads and reflective bags in the California sun

vanessa kirby

The British interpreter starring in Pieces of a Woman was featured as one of the guests at the French maison’s High Jewelry presentation. For the occasion, she donned a sartorial-inspired two-piece ensemble made up of a structured blazer and straight-leg trousers belonging to Valentino. Two items that, without a doubt, completely raised the Cartier necklace Kirby succumbed to to the next level.

Tara Emad

The Egyptian model Tara Embad, on the other hand, preferred to join the pristine white with a long dress that embraced the trend of cut out side. A creation signed by Elie Saab that also had an asymmetrical neckline and leg opening. Reference that was combined with pointed toe shoes and diamond bracelet by Jimmy Choo.

