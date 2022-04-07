How did Gal Gadot become Wonder Woman?

Gal Gadot She began her career in the art world when she won the 2004 Miss Israel beauty pageant and was a direct ticket to Miss Universe, in which she failed to win the crown. However, the Israeli made a place for herself in Hollywood and gained international fame when she played the Wonder Woman.

This fictional superheroine was created by William Moulton Marston for the publisher DC Comics and his first appearance was in All Star Comicsa comic book that came out in 1941. Being created during World War II, it was initially depicted as fighting against the occupying Axis military forces.

The Wonder Woman She is a warrior princess of the Amazons, a fictional people, and in her homeland she is known as Princess Diana of Themyscira, but outside of this she uses the secret identity of Diana Prince. She historically represented herself as a heroine who fights for justice, love, peace and sexual equality for what she today considers herself a feminist icon.

In 1975, they turned the story into a television series and the then unknown actress was cast. Linda Carter. Her performance was so good that it launched her to fame and she continues to be identified as the Wonder Womanto the point that it has been difficult for producers to find an actress who is up to her.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

After participating in several recognized projects such as Fast and Furious (2011) and Fast and Furious 6 (2016), the producers of DC Comics They chose her to play the Wonder Woman in the movie Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). In order to bring the character to life, he had training in swordsmanship, kung-fu, boxing, capoeira, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Although the film received negative reviews, her performance received praise from various pundits. Subsequently, she starred Wonder Woman (2017), the first solo of the homonymous character and his work was acclaimed to the point of describing Gal Gadot as “charismatic”, “powerful” and “funny”.

Gal Gadot and the influence of Lady Di

In an interview he gave some time ago, Gal Gadot revealed that was inspired by Lady Di to play the character. “I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said that she was full of compassion and she always cared for people,” she explained to Vanity Fair.

On the other hand, for her the most important thing was always to create a Wonder Woman that is “inspiring”, but at the same time “relatable”. So she went out of her way to humanize her and show her in some vulnerable situations and she has certainly done an excellent job.

