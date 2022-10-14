How did Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter “El Puma” Rodríguez, to leave everyone talking about her

of the love story of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez and the Cuban model 26 years younger Carolina Pérez, was born Genesis Rodriguezhis youngest and most famous daughter of all.

The 35-year-old artist was born into a family full of love, since her parents continue to choose each other the same as the first day, even though the age difference was always questioned between them. It is for this reason that she transmitted strong values ​​that highlight the importance of love and the passion with which she lives every day.

Genesis with his dad, El Puma.

Genesis Rodriguez Without a doubt, she is passionate and inherited the artistic side of her parents, since she is a renowned American actress. Throughout her career, she had important roles in soap operas such as Prisionera, Dame chocolate and Doña Bárbara.

The truth is that since she was two years old, the daughter of “El Puma” Rodriguez He was very clear about what he wanted to do and began to train. That allowed him to have even participated in some episodes of the renowned series Law and order.

However, television is not everything. Genesis He is an important figure on social media, where he has more than 800,000 followers and made a name for himself that, added to his talent, allowed him to get his most important job, to participate in the last season of the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy.

Related news

That is why the press does not miss any movement of the young woman who has just celebrated her 35th birthday. Recently, she became news after celebrating her special day with her mother, Carolina Pérez, who shared a photo of her daughter in a swimsuit and drove the virtual world crazy.

Genesis with his mom sunbathing.

Along with a message of celebration, the model showed the actress in a yellow bikini sunbathing by her side and left everyone talking about her: “Birthday. I love you guys.” Quickly, the publication was filled with messages and congratulations for the birthday girl, who showed all her beauty on the beach.