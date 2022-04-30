How did Guillermo Ochoa convince Miguel Herrera to start with the Mexican National Team in Brazil 2014?

William Ochoa He is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Mexican soccer. The youth squad America club has gone to four World CupsHowever, only in two has it seen activity, the first being in the Brazil World Cup 2014when Michael Herrera took the reins from Repechage versus New Zealand.

For this process, the ‘Louse’ Herrera I had in a folder Jose de Jesus Corona, Alfredo Talavera, Moses Munoz Y William Ochoawith whom he did not have a good relationship, so the historical goalkeeper was not guaranteed his starting role in Brazil, but an excellent performance against Portugalwhich was friendly, ended up convincing Miguel Herrera.

“You’re going to have a chance and we’re going to see how it goes. He calls me up for the friendly against Nigeria. Good game for me. The ‘Piojo’ kind of didn’t have me in mind and at that moment like ‘hey, it could be’. I started from down to fill his eye, but it wasn’t goalkeeper one or two. In the end I got on the World Cup list. Miguel then came out saying that his goalkeeper was Corona, but I said ‘I’m going to convince him not to.’ friendly match against Israel Chuy Corona was injured, Talavera was not considered much, he came against Israel and it went well. We played against Ecuador, all that period before the World Cup, Chuy did not train, he recovers for the friendly match against Portugal. There he told us, ‘you’re going to play half time and half time, give each other a shot.’

It is worth mentioning that in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Guillermo Ochoa was the figure of the Mexican National Team, more so when they faced the hosts, where the current Club América goalkeeper was practically a wall, because he stopped everything from the Brazilians, who were led by Neymarwho is currently considered one of the best players in the world.