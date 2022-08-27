“How did I let that happen?”: Amanda Seyfried regrets filming nude at 19

The rise of intimacy coordinators has caused a sea change in Hollywood, especially as the entertainment industry enters the COVID era. But this practice is still relatively new, as a recent interview with Amanda Seyfried, who has declared to the magazine Porter that she wished intimacy coordinators were the norm on sets when she was an emerging actress.

Seyfried, nominated for an Emmy for her role in the Hulu series The Dropout, has expressed that, although she emerged “pretty unscathed” from her beginnings in the industry, at least one experience she did not like: “At 19, going around without underwear… are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? ?” Seyfried said. “I know why: she was 19 years old and she didn’t want to bother anyone, and she wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Seyfried’s comments came the same week that Sean Bean has spoken out against the use of privacy coordinators, telling the British newspaper The Times that “spoil the spontaneity” of a scene. Bean, who has starred in shows like Game of Thrones Y snowpiercer, he has said that he believes “the natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise.”

Lena Hallwho shot intimate scenes with Bean for snowpiercer, has replied through from twitter: “If I’m comfortable with my scene partner and others in the room, then I don’t need an intimacy coordinator. BUT if there’s any part of me that feels weird, gross, overly exposed, etc… I’ll challenge the need of the scene or I will want a CI”.

Rachel Zeglerof West Side Storyalso has criticized Bean’s stance on Twitterwriting: “Intimacy coordinators set up a safe environment for actors. I was so grateful for the one we had at WH.H [West Side Story], they helped a newcomer like me and educated those around me who have years of experience. spontaneity in intimate scenes can be insecure. Wake up”.

Article published in Vanity Fair USA and translated. Access the original here.