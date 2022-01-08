How did Jeremy Sumpter become, the actor who plays Peter Pan

Peter Pan is one of those fairy tales always able to make us dream. From Disney classic of the 1953 The Adventures of Peter Pan to the live action always from the manufacturer of the most famous mouse in the world (forthcoming and with Jude Law in the role of Captain Hook), from the film that explored the origins of the character (Pan – Journey to Neverland) with Hugh Jackman to the even more famous film with Johnny Depp to impersonate the writer James Matthew Barrie, author of Peter Pan in Kengsinton Gardens and then of Peter and Wendy, the story is now well known.

There is a film that has remained in everyone’s mind: we refer to Peter Pan, released in 2003, who boasted a wonderful cast in the cast Jason Isaacs (yes, indeed Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter!) to interpret a Captain Hook extremely dark and fascinating. However, the character who has remained in the hearts of the spectators (and the spectators) the most is Peter Pan, played by Jeremy Sumpter. We at Webboh asked ourselves: what happened to the actor?

Here’s what Jeremy Sumpter is like today!

Jeremy Sumpter, class 1989, has starred in numerous films, especially niche films, such as in Soul Surfer (alongside a young woman AnnaSophia Robb), in an episode of CSI is one of ER – Doctors on the front line, and in a western movie called The Legends of 5 Mile Cave of the 2019, unpublished in Italy. He had the biggest role in a 2004 series, Clubhouse, in which he was the protagonist: the series, however, was canceled by the broadcaster after not even a season. He currently lives in Los Angeles, where he posts photos and videos on his profile Instagram (although he hasn’t updated the feed in quite a while). According to the latest posts, he should be busy on the set of a named movie Chapel, but not much is known about it yet.

Real stardom caught up with her Peter Pan, when he starred alongside Rachel Hurd-Wood (making his film debut) as Wendy Darling. His Peter Pan is indeed different from the others, because instead of being a child he is represented as a teenager struggling with his feelings. The film, although critically awarded, did not make much, revealing itself to be a flop at the box office.

One last thing: Jeremy is currently single. He announced his engagement to the blogger in December 2015 Lauren Pacheco, but in October of the following year the two had already canceled the wedding.

[Fonte: Instagram]