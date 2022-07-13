How did Joaquin Phoenix change the course of the MCU?

Joaquin Phoenix’s rejection to be Doctor Strange produced big changes in Marvel.

Before benedict cumberbatch bring to life the iconic character of Doctor Strange on the Sorcerer Supreme’s tape, Marvel Studios had solid talks and negotiations with joaquin phoenix to take the role, in what would be dates close to the 2014 San Diego Comic Con. However, at the last minute, the deal was finally undone for two reasons: an extensive contract for several films, and lengthy commitments for press tours of which Phoenix wanted no part of.

In an exclusive interview with TheDirect, the former lead production attorney for Marvel Studios, Paul Sarker, spoke about the impact that the rejection of phoenix produced in Marvel Studios and its leaderKevin Feige.

Lawyers only get involved when it is practically a safe deal. By that point, the actor’s team, his agent, his manager and him had all read the script; they were familiar with the role and had even reached a financial agreement. They had agreed to an agenda and were about to sign. Usually if an actor shows interest but turns down the offer due to creative or scheduling issues, the deal doesn’t go all the way to the legal department. Most of those things happen in casting stages, it’s something else entirely. Paul Sarker

Later, Marvel’s lawyer explained that after such an agreement did not materialize, Kevin Feige – president of Marvel Studios – was forced to rethink the way in which future negotiations would be approached, mainly getting rid of the contracts where the actors were committed to the studio’s films for the long term.

What happened with Joaquin Phoenix was unique. […] That pushed Kevin to look for contracts with shorter periods, he wanted it to work for everyone and that no one felt obligated to participate. Paul Sarker

Last yearFeig revealed in an interview that the company has eliminated long-term deals, so that actors can get higher profits and the opportunity to renew expiring contracts on their own.

That happened before, with Scarlett, Chris Hemsworth, Evans and Sam Jackson. Now deals vary from project to project and cast to cast. What we are looking for are people who want to join the universe, who get excited and who see the possibility of creating more, without keeping them tied by contractual obligations. Kevin Feig

What does the actor say?

For its part, Joaquin Phoenix, He commented that in the negotiations that took place, all the parties were satisfied and that the reasons why he abandoned the project were mere scheduling problems.

I think Marvel makes great, fun movies. There is nothing wrong with them. I am not a bloody purist movie buff, much less a snob and I am totally in favor of this cinema. I enjoy them, and I think they keep the industry going in a way. I think everyone was happy with how things turned out in the end, all parties were satisfied. joaquin phoenix

Other failed cases

Sarker He also talked about other artists like Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise were very close to being part of the MCU, playing Black Widow Y Hombre de Hierro respectively. However, his denials were never able to reach an agreement in which all parties benefited.

“Sarah Finn leads the casting at Marvel Studios. Emily Blunt was supposed to be Black Widow, but they finally chose Scarlett Johansson. Likewise, Tom Cruise would be Iron Man, but he was asking for too much money, so they cast Robert Downey Jr. And now, looking back, it seems like it was the right choice.” Paul Sarker

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Would you have liked a version of Doctor Strange with Phoenix?