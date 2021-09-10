How did Johnny Depp become an actor? All about the Pirates of the Caribbean star

Despite his recent departure from Fantastic Beasts 3, Johnny Depp remains arguably one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary Hollywood. What you may not know, however, is that she was actually the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean when she was young he wanted to break into the world of music.

In the early 1980s, after gaining some notoriety in Florida thanks to his first rock band, The Kids, Depp moved to Los Angeles with the aim of getting a record deal and starting a career in the music industry. . But success never came, but in 1984 he met a person who radically changed his life, Nicolas Cage, grandson, among other things, of a still very active Francis Ford Coppola.

Recognizing its potential, as recounted by Cage in an old interview with the New York Times, the latter was the first to encourage him to pursue a career in acting, introducing him to his agent and convincing him to participate in the audition of a film that not only would have signed his debut on the big screen, but would have left an indelible mark in the history of horror cinema and beyond, that is Nightmare – From the depths of the night by Wes Craven.

Loading... Advertisements

Depp only had one night to learn the lines, but apparently his talent was already there for all to see, as he landed the role the morning he auditioned. From there he then decided to study acting and devote himself completely to his career in Hollywood, which he continued a few years later with the comedy. Promising positions and the acclaimed Platoon by Oliver Stone. After the excellent success obtained for the role of agent Tom Hanson in the 21 Jump Street series, then, the definitive explosion came thanks to Tim Burton, who chose him as the protagonist of Edward Scissorhands in what is still today one of the most intense and iconic interpretations of his filmography.