How did Kailia Posey die?: the different versions and what is known so far

ANDhe tragic death of Kailia Poseyparticipant of Toddlers & Tiara (Princesses), remains a complete mystery and since Tuesday they have come to light different versions of his death.

What is currently known about the death of Kailia Poseyis very little, since the only thing of an official nature that was made known was the Facebook post from her mother Marcy Posey Gattermanwhere he confirmed the death of the teenager on Monday night.

“I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl left” published the mother of the deceased.

Since then, several versions have come to light about what happened to the 16-year-old girl who lived in the state of Washington.

In fact, the authorities of that state confirmed to DailyMailwhich is taking place investigation at Birch Bay State Park in Blaine, Washington, where the body may have been found lifeless of Kailia Poseyaround 13:00 on Monday.

This place where the former Toddlers & Tiara participant was apparently found, is a 194-acre park, located along the coast of the Strait of Georgia, a few miles from the border with canadawhere excursions are recurrently organized to camp and appreciate the rocky landscape of this beach.

other versions about the unfortunate passing of Kailiapoint to lost his life in a car accident in Blaineafter his school’s prom celebration.

Even, another version was mentioned that he died in Las Vegass, after a car accident, after celebrating with his friends, according to Page Six.

However, this idea was rejected, because No publications of Kailia being there or traveling to that destination were foundin addition to the distance between your city of origin and Las Vegas it is 1,363 miles, approximately 20 hours by car. So the hours of road travel and travel would not have been an option for the young woman.