How Did Kim Kardashian Lost 7 Pounds in 3 Weeks?

To be able to wear the dress of Marylin Monroe, Kim Kardashian is compelled to a draconian diet. A bad idea, according to specialists.

This Monday, May 2, 2022, a major event took place in the United States: the MET Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The star Kim Kardashian had chosen to appear there in a mythical outfit: the authentic dress worn by actress Marylin Monroe during her famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President”, a sublime flesh-colored sheath adorned with 6000 crystals sewn to the hand.

Problem: Kim Kardashian’s measurements have nothing to do with Marylin Monroe’s…”When they came to bring me the dress to try on before the MET, it didn’t fit. I told them “give me three weeks to get in”, they didn’t think I was really going to do it” she declared to our colleagues from vogue.

Plus a gram of sugar and tomatoes with every meal

To be able to wear the dress in question, Kim Kardashian therefore imposed herself on a draconian diet: for 3 weeks, the star did not consume a single gram of sugar and ate only tomatoes … In the end, she managed to lose about 7 kilos, enough weight loss to be able to put on the mythical outfit of Marylin.

Should we follow his example to lose weight in anticipation of the summer? Of course not. Several dietary specialists have thus expressed themselves vis-à-vis Kim Kardashian’s drastic diet: most of them point out that this excessive behavior can lead to eating disorders (ED) or even to the development of a bulimia cycle. – anorexia dangerous for health. In addition, experts point out that the body needs sugar to function well on a daily basis: carbohydrates are thus the main “fuel” of the brain. A “slimming trick” to avoid absolutely, so…

