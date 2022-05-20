How did Natalie Portman get the muscles to be Mighty Thor?

Natalie Portman is in charge of interpreting Jane Foster in a new film installment of Marveldealing with “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The Israeli actress, a nationalized American, has attracted attention due to her physical change for the interpretation of his role within the UCM.

A physical transformation that has worked for several months and that has surprised the planet, of course the fans of Marvel.

Like Elizabeth Olsen, star of Doctor Strange and WandaVision, natalie portman will take a special role in the new film of the ‘God of Thunder’.

in the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”the actress has surprised her transformation, since being aware that she had to relieve Thorto become mighty thor He underwent tough training.

During a interview with Vanity Fair, Portman recounted that he lived “a fun process” four months before and during the filming of the shoot.

Natalie Portman experienced a “fun” process – @natalieportman

What was Natalie Portman’s diet and exercise routine?

Your training routine was advised by Naomi Pendergast, your coach during that period of time. She focused on the agility and strength work, and weight training.

As if that were not enough, the diet from Natalie Portman consisted of quite a few Protein shakesthe same ones that allowed him “not be bulky”but do keep working on agility and strength.