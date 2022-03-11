How did some celebrities behave in Andrés DC? Former waiter revealed details

Marco Antonio González, a music producer and former waiter at the famous Andrés DC restaurant, became a trend on Twitter after he made a post last Wednesday, March 9, in which he recounted what it had been like to serve some Colombian politicians and artists from the national and international entertainment.

In the thread of his publication, he recounted in detail the pedantic and arrogant attitudes that some people would have had with him and his waiters when they arrived at the restaurant. Among those who stand out on this list are the former vice president and former ambassador to the US Francisco Santos, Dani Duke, Julio Sánchez Cristo and Marbelle.

Likewise, @marcogmusica praised the chivalry of Andrés Cepeda, David Beckham, Mauricio Leal and Manuel Medrano, who throughout their visit to the restaurant had a friendly and respectful attitude not only with the waiters but also with the public that admired them and I wanted to greet you.

After giving details of some characters, the music producer pointed out that this was a personal vision and that it had nothing to do with the entity in which he worked.

“Before continuing with the thread, I want to clarify that this is about people who have public influence and their treatment of the people who serve them, it has nothing to do with the restaurant,” said the former waiter.

Learn which celebrities and politicians had bad behavior in Andrés DC

-“David Beckham: I almost fainted when I saw it. All a gentleman”.

– “Calle Y Poche: They don’t walk, they levitate. They think that everyone knows who they are, very rude.”

– “Jorge Alfredo Vargas (news presenter) is one of the worst I have attended, he is one of those who says “but quickly stop now” he does not ask for the favor”.

– “Juan Manuel Santos: Polite, it seems that he had to be kind out of obligation”

– “Julio Sánchez Cristo and his brother: In my top 3 of people who treat waiters the worst.”

– “Andrés Cepeda: Gentleman”.

– “Carlos Antonio Vélez: You have to rush him a lot, as he is a regular diner so if something goes wrong the man calls the owner”.

– “Falcao and his Family: That man has education through his blood”.

– “Marbelle: I don’t even know why they let her in haha”.

– “Mauricio Leal (RIP) A real gentleman, simple and funny the man. Pity. That day he went with the brother, who was also nice”.

-La Liendra and Dani Duke: “They disappointed me, they look simple but they are very rude, especially Daniela Duke.”

-Manuel Medrano: “A great guy, when people approach him, he very respectfully asks to be allowed to eat. Nothing to write home about, he’s very kind.”