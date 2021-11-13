How did the conference on Libya go?

A new international conference on Libya was held in Paris on Friday, organized by the UN, Germany, Italy and France with the aim of ensuring the survival of the new institutional set-up that emerged after the end of the fighting between rival militias. The main objectives of the conference were to ensure the conduct of the next elections and to implement the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries still present in the country, sent by Russia and Turkey: the Libyan authorities have made the commitment to hold elections on 24 December, albeit with some perplexity and between several doubts about the fact that there will actually be, while on the question of mercenaries it does not seem that much progress has been made.

In the final document of the conference, the leaders present expressed their “full support for the full implementation of the ceasefire of 23 October 2020” with the aim of stabilizing the country politically. In February, the formation of the new interim government in Libya ended the existence of two different governments – one in the west, based in Tripoli, and one in the east, in the Cyrenaica region – that had been fighting each other for years in a war. civilian, which ended only after the de facto defeat of the militias led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, an ally of the Eastern government.

The new interim government is composed of the Presidential Council, made up of President Mohamed al Menfi and two vice-presidents, and the government of national unity, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. However, the two sides of the government have not resolved the great divisions in local politics, and have been at the center of various tensions in recent times.

The president and the prime minister also took different positions with respect to the commitment that emerged to hold the parliamentary and presidential elections on 24 December: during the Paris conference, Menfi openly committed himself to respecting this date, while Dbeibeh, who according to some rumors could run for president, he did not do so explicitly, saying instead that it will be up to the electoral commission to determine when they should be held.

It is therefore difficult to understand whether the elections can be held in a safe, free and transparent manner, and whether they will actually be on December 24th. Because the date of December 24 is very close, and then because, as Draghi said, the interim government will have to approve an electoral law “fundamental” for the process, “with the consent of all” and “not in the coming weeks, but in the next days”.

According to the analysis of Politic, albeit with some disagreements, France, Germany and Italy seemed more united than in past conferences on Libya. The leaders present also gave “full support” to the Action Plan for the withdrawal of troops of foreign mercenaries, but as Merkel acknowledged in a press conference on this aspect, “there is still a lot to do”.

In Libya there are still thousands of Turkish soldiers, or pro-Turkish Syrian militiamen recruited in northern Syria, who had gone to fight alongside the Tripoli government. Also present are the mercenaries of the Russian group Wagner, who instead had been sent from Russia to fight alongside Haftar. Turkey, which supported the Tripoli government in the war and whose military intervention had changed the tide of the conflict, effectively sanctioning the defeat of Haftar’s militias, did not participate in the conference, and as stated in an annotation of the document, expressed “Reservations on the status of foreign forces”. Russia participated, but not with President Vladimir Putin.

Tarek Megerisi, an expert on Libya and a collaborator of the European Council on Foreign Relations, told a Politic: «This conference showed that European influence is waning», because it failed to involve Russia and Turkey. Megerisi also spoke of “precarious conclusions” for the Paris conference.