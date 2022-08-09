How did the criminal organization operate in “Operation Cattleya”?

The criminal organization that is being accused by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office Against Illicit Smuggling of Migrants and Human Trafficking (PETT), under the Operation Cattleyabegan its operations abroad and culminated profiting in the country as a result of the esexual exploitation of dozens of women.

Within the file requesting coercive measures against the accusedthe Public Ministry explained how this criminal organization operated.

Everything began, according to the Public Ministry, in the month of December 2021, when the reception, transportation and reception of Colombian and Venezuelan women with “vulnerable” status.

The women, who according to the file, were “poor or in need” were approached by a person from the criminal network who offered them better living conditions in the Dominican Republic, working as “waitresses” in bars or restaurants.

After having their approval, the network paid for the issuance of the passport, air ticket, lodging and food, but once they arrived in the Dominican Republic they were required to pay off that “debt” that amounted between 3,000 to 4,000 dollars.

Having no way to pay, the network required women to have sexual relations with clients in order to pay off the debt incurred and, if they refused, they were threatened with harm to their relatives, deportation or other psychological attacks.

However, the “debt” was constantly increasing, alleging lodging and food expenses, with all the money collected by the network destined to “cover the debt”.

“Price” and customers

The victims of the network were offered to clients at a price per hour between RD$5,000 to 7,000 in the Santo Domingo area, and between 100 and 150 dollars in Punta Cana.

Regarding the clients, these were captured by the organization, who were shown catalogs generated with images of the women who were exhibited.

The victims stayed and received their clients at the Hotel Caribein Santo Domingo, or in the Residencial Coco Real, located in Bávaro, Punta Cana. However, personnel from the organization also transported the victims to their destinations.

Another detail offered by the file is that the women had no freedom of action, nor “free time”. They had to stay in their places of lodging and be available for a client to request them.

Similarly, female victims were forced to use controlled substances whose cost was also added to the “debt”,