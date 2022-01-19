How did the Cuban vaccine turn out (and why it has not yet been authorized in the rest of the world) – Corriere.it

from Elena Theban

They could help many low-income countries in the prevention of Covid, but Cuban preparations have not yet been authorized by the WHO: not for a lack of confidence in their effectiveness, but for an industrial problem

The Cuban vaccine seems to work and Cuba has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Not only that, according to experts, Cuban preparations could help many low-income countries in the prevention of Covid. But they have not yet been authorized by the World Health Organization, not because of a lack of confidence in their effectiveness, but because of an industrial problem: the standards that WHO requires for the plants in which they must be produced (standards that Cubans criticize as unfair).

The data on efficacy. The vaccines, developed by the Finlay Institute for Vaccines in collaboration with other Cuban state biotechnology centers, have given encouraging results. According to a preliminary study (not yet peer-reviewed) signed by the director of Finlay Vicente Vrez Bencomo and published on November 6 on the specialized website medRxiv1, the Soberana 02 vaccine is more than 90% effective in protecting against symptomatic infection from the Delta variant of Covid when administered in combination with a related vaccine, a particular technology developed by Cuban research centers. As he explains Nature, two doses of Soberana o2 are combined with one of Soberana Plus, a vaccine that is based only on the Rbd protein, giving 92.4% protection against the Delta variant (data for Omicron are not yet known). Also Abdala, another three-dose vaccine developed in Cuba, according to Cuban researchers, would be more than 90% effective on Delta.

The vaccination campaign. Cuba has a very high vaccination rate: today, according to data from Our World in Data, the third country by percentage of immunized population after the United Arab Emirates and Portugal. 93% of Cubans from the age of two received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 86% completed the vaccination course (in Italy we are respectively 82% and 75%). Cuba is the only low-income country to have managed to vaccinate almost the entire population. In countries like Turkey, India and Mexico, which have similar per capita incomes, less than 70% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Cuba is also the only country in Latin America and the Caribbean to have developed its own preparation. an incredible feat he told the US newspaper Cnbc Helen Yaffe, a Cuban expert and lecturer in economic and social history at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. the result of a conscious government policy of state investment in the sector, both in public health and medical science, he added. All of this in a country where the general population struggles to get enough food and the demonstrators who protested against the Communist dictatorship this summer screaming freedom and we are hungry in recent days have ended up on trial. They face sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

Low-cost technology. All five Cuban-developed vaccines (including Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus) are protein subunit vaccines, meaning they use protein compounds of the coronavirus. Another vaccine of this type is the US Novavax, already approved by the European Medicines Agency. Cuban protein subunit vaccines, he explains again Cnbc, I am cheap to produce, they can be manufactured on a large scale and do not require deep freezing. It prompted international health officials to talk about these vaccines as of a potential source of hope for the “global South”, where low vaccination rates persist. For example, while around 70% of people in the European Union have been fully vaccinated, less than 10% of the African population has been fully vaccinated. Distributing and administering a vaccine that does not require cold temperatures is easier than one that needs to be stored at -25 and can only stay at temperatures between 2 and 30 for six hours (Pfizer’s case). Cuba has already started exporting Abdala to Vietnam. In the second quarter of 2022 it should also be exported to Mexico.

Delays in approval. Protein subunit vaccines take longer to manufacture than messenger RNA vaccines. They have also been tested in fewer countries, given the political isolation (and the American embargo) that Cuba suffers from. medical experimentation took longer. The Finlay Institute said it will submit all necessary data and documents for approval by the World Health Organization by April. Cuban epidemiologists, reports Reutersmeanwhile accused WHO, which was evaluating Cuban pharmaceutical plants in December, of delay the approval process by requiring industry first world standards, unattainable for a low-income country. The Abdala vaccine has so far been authorized by Mexico.