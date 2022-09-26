Entertainment

How did the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get to the cinema?

Photo of James James16 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed for years one of the most mediatic couples of Hollywood. In fact, they were together for 12 years, during which time they became the parents of six children. Three of them are adopted and the other three are biological.

Despite thisThey have been separated for several years now. period in which their children have become teenagers with goals to follow. For example, some of them are already attending college, while others have gained popularity.

That is the case of his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who shines dancing urban music. The same happens with the youngest of all, the twin viviennewho appeared on the big screen when she played little Aurora in maleficent.

read also


post image

The total end of Brangelina: Angelina Jolie erased the tattoo she had of Brad Pitt