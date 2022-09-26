How did the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get to the cinema?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed for years one of the most mediatic couples of Hollywood. In fact, they were together for 12 years, during which time they became the parents of six children. Three of them are adopted and the other three are biological.

Despite thisThey have been separated for several years now. period in which their children have become teenagers with goals to follow. For example, some of them are already attending college, while others have gained popularity.

That is the case of his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who shines dancing urban music. The same happens with the youngest of all, the twin viviennewho appeared on the big screen when she played little Aurora in maleficent.

That Angelina Jolie’s daughter was in charge of being Aurora is no coincidence. Although the actress refused to let her children follow in her footsteps, with Vivienne it was different.

Angelina herself once explained why her daughter was chosen to play Aurora. “This happened because there were children who came to the shoot and saw me. I approached to greet them and they cried. One child froze completely, and then he burst into tears, and I felt really bad.“he counted.

“We realized that there was no way to find a 4- or 5-year-old girl that I could be tough on, and who wouldn’t see me as a monster.“, he added.

Resorting to a five-year-old girl who was not scared by the image of a witch was essential to achieve the shoot.

“Vivienne seemed like little Aurora. Everyone thought the answer was there, but I had to go home and talk to dad because it’s our girl.” the actress.