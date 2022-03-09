How did the network of “chippers” dismantled by Operation Discovery work?

On March 2, the Attorney General’s Office launched the Operation Discoverycarrying out a series of raids in different call centers in Santiago (the operating center of the network) allegedly “dedicated to cybercrime, sexual and economic extortion, as well as the identity theft of United States citizens”.

Currently there are 38 involved in the alleged network waiting for coercion measure to be known. Among that group, the names of Sucre Rafael Rodriguez Ortix and Pablo Miguel Balbuena, alias “The Valve”, as alleged leaders.

In the document deposited by the Public Ministry (MP)even where the persecuting body requests 18 months of preventive detention as a precautionary measure for all detainees, unpublished details of the network’s modus operandi are offered.

Key pieces of the network

According to preliminary investigations by the Public Ministry, the network is made up of a “opener”, which has the responsibility of getting victims by capturing their attention in order to obtain their personal information and make extortion easier.

Another key piece is thecloser”, clandestine operator who must speak the English language and have a high “power of conviction” to get the victim to agree to deposit the large sums of money that they usually ask for through intimidation and fraud.

This structure also contained asupervisor”, described within the document as “the person who monitors the openers and closers so that they contact more victims”, thus achieving a greater number of scams.

The fourth link is the “technical”, a member of the operations center that is responsible for providing support in case of any failure that occurs with the devices. This piece takes care that there is no interference at the computer level that could prevent the work of the openers and closers to commit their misdeeds.

Apparently, those allegedly involved in this network operated under a highly organized scheme where they made use of a “pre-written script” that the openers and closers had to stick to while conversing with the victim.

Likewise, they also operated with a “list”, which is nothing more than a database where they kept all the personal information they collected from their victims.

Structure of the criminal system

The profits from the network allowed him to obtain a computer system that located the most susceptible profiles on social networks to become victims.

According to the Public Ministry, the alleged “chiperos” were looking for retired and vulnerable people over 65 years of age specifically in Santiago and Puerto Plata, since they considered this group as a “easy target” for their purposes.

The cybercriminal network used telephone calls as its “modus operandi”, ways in which those currently involved in the Operation Discovery they supposedly performed the crimes of sexual extortion, intimidation, usurpation of functions of FBI agents, identity theftamong other charges.

In addition, it was pointed out that the alleged extortionists used the national financial system to mobilize large sums of money. Likewise, they made use of cryptocurrencies and remittance centers to make deposits abroad, which would benefit the other link in the network, third parties known as “mules”.

The Public Ministry maintained that the activities of this entire criminal structure resulted in the “evidence of illicit enrichment for the ostentation and display of high-end vehicles, the purchase of apartments and properties, electronic equipment and technological services, luxurious clothing, as well as the celebration of night parties with high-cost alcoholic beverages.