How did the plan to change ExxonMobil come from within

US oil company ExxonMobil, one of the largest and richest in the world, has announced a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a major contributor to climate change. The new plan was unveiled about eight months after a half revolt within its board of directors, following the entry of Engine No. 1, a small “activist fund” that had set itself the goal of changing the environmental policies of the oil company to make them more sustainable. The new plan was met with interest, but various observers and analysts have called it disappointing and inadequate.

ExxonMobil extracts about 3 percent of oil and offers 2 percent of energy globally: it gets the majority of its revenues from the sale of fuels under the Exxon, Mobil and Esso brands. The company is led by Darren Woods, who unveiled the new business plan for the environment on January 18, claiming he wants to cut greenhouse gas production and achieve carbon neutrality in the activities managed directly by the company by 2050.

Carbon neutrality is a goal that more and more countries and companies promise to achieve in order to combat climate change. Together with its synonym “zero emissions”, it is a vague concept, because its application can vary a lot depending on how you want to get there, but understanding what it means is still a good way to get an idea of ​​the climate policies of governments. and companies.

By carbon neutrality and zero emissions we mean a condition in which for each ton of gas such as carbon dioxide (CO 2 , one of the main greenhouse gases) that spreads into the atmosphere if as much is removed. We therefore reach carbon neutrality when we stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond the quantity that we can remove.

In many cases, companies that promise carbon neutrality do not implement particular structural changes and rely heavily on mechanisms to compensate for CO emissions. 2 like “carbon offsets”. In practice, they buy credits from companies that implement projects with high energy efficiency and environmental sustainability with which they “cancel” the impact of their emissions, which however continue to exist more or less unchanged than before. This system, which has favored the development of numerous projects to reduce emissions in general, has received criticism over time because often the credits are generated by unreliable companies or on which it is difficult to carry out controls.

At least on paper, ExxonMobil’s plan will not rely heavily on carbon offsets and already foresees decisive interventions starting in the next few years, essential to reach the 2050 target. By 2030 the company will reduce its emissions by 20 percent compared to levels of 2016, intervening more incisively in its divisions that deal with the research of new fields and in the extractions. Each division will have its own objectives and the respective managers will be responsible for achieving them, without the possibility of exchanges with the sectors that will prove to be more virtuous.

The plan provides for the replacement of machinery with new generation equipment, which pollute and consume less. ExxoMobil also promised to reduce methane emissions from some fields, another high-impact greenhouse gas, and to explore building systems to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The new initiatives for the environment follow some of the requests expressed by the “activist fund” last May, but do not convince various observers. ExxonMobil calculated the feasibility of the project only on its own activities without taking into account the emissions produced by its many partner companies, with which it mainly manages the hydrocarbon extraction sites. The company has also taken into consideration the emissions that derive directly from its activities and energy consumption, without considering the emissions due to the use of its products such as fuels by industry and individuals.

So far ExxonMobil has not shown particular interest in renewable sources, from which lower revenues can be obtained than those guaranteed by the trade in hydrocarbons. The company is however investing in the development of biofuels, systems for the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and for research on the use of hydrogen as a fuel, which would guarantee the maintenance of a supply chain similar to the current one with refueling stations. (Hydrogen-powered cars have to fill up, unlike battery-powered cars which are recharged by plugging them into a power outlet).

Other oil companies have launched initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions deriving from the use of their products, albeit with vague plans or which include the gradual transition to electricity with the production of energy from renewable sources. As remembers theEconomist: ‘Private users alone produce 80-90 percent of the greenhouse gases associated with fossil fuels. Ignoring them in the counts on carbon dioxide and other polluting gases seems to be very convenient ».