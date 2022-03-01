How did they create a completely new version?

batman manages to capture the essence of its protagonist while presenting us with a completely new version. How was it achieved?

At a press conference, Matt Reeves, Director of batman stated the following: “The setting was extremely important to me. There’s a scene where we make a comparison between Batman and the Riddler, and that’s when we realized that they’re not that different. All this was achieved thanks to the breaths, the light, the movement of the camera. It all depended on the environment.”

When it was announced that Robert Pattinson would become a new adaptation of the Dark Knight under the command of the director of Planet of the Apes: Showdown, controversies rained down from those who hated the actor for his fame in Twilight and the fans who clamored for the return of Zack Snyder. Much has changed since then, and now we are facing a of the best and most innovative stories of the bat.

New Batman, New Gotham

This new adaptation introduces us to a Batman who has only been on the job for a couple of years and is beginning to have a certain fame on the streets of Gotham. Pattinson’s performance is incredible, but the best thing is to see how behind the superhero who always makes the best decisions and has all the answers, he hides a very broken and careless man, that without really measuring the consequences, neither of his acts, nor of the effects that his figure has within the criminal hierarchies.

What he said Matt Reeves about the setting we can see it from the beginning of the film. Without getting into spoiler grounds, the first few minutes of the footage are made to confuse: you don’t know what you are seeing, who is watching it neither what’s going on. The answers come from the shadows, in the corners of a room lit only by the light of the screen, by the fearsome mask of Riddler (Paul Dano), by an innocent man who we later found out was actually a corrupt politician.

The elements not to go of detective stories are more present at the time when Batman Unravel the mystery behind the murders of Riddler, who with their calculated deaths also begins to unearth the complicated history of corruption in which it is submerged Gotham city.

Because of that, Reeves took inspirations from comics like Batman Earth One and batman:ego. At the conference, he said that he actually looked for stories where the city was equal to or more important than the hero: “Those stories were an inspiration, but not much. I wanted to find stories that would take me into Gotham City, so we could really get into the character’s mind and make a more psychological story.”

Robert Pattinson strongly agreed with that idea, who reiterated that “One of the reasons I loved this incarnation of Batman from the script is because you really don’t know how his superhero acts affect the city or the people.”

And to paul danothat was a good source of inspiration for building your Riddler: “The fact that Matt Reeves wanted to do more of a thriller story than a superhero action movie gave me a chance to explore the darkness of the character. That’s when I realized that all of Batman’s villains have the potential to be very dark, but because Batman also has a very inherent darkness.”

How did you create the new Batman vibe?

Although the ambiguous and dark setting of Matt Reeves makes the movie more introspective sometimes too melancholic, it actually shows a very diverse range of fighting styles, action scenes, and choreography. But without a doubt, one of the most remarkable attributes was the imposing presence that Batman conveys through his makeup and clothing.

About, «You should not be intimidated by the legacy that the characters have» told us in an exclusive interview Naomi Donne, Oscar-nominated makeup artist for her work on 1917 and who served as the personal make-up artist for emma stone in cruel: “You have to venture out to create something new. You already have the bases of other Batman, or the base of Catwoman, the important thing is that you take those designs that were already so iconic as inspiration and that you venture to create something new.

donne confirms matt reeves pawn for creating the right atmosphere. “Everything first came from the director. Matt had a very specific idea for the film, he talked to us about how he wanted Bruce Wayne to evoke Kurt Cobain and grunge rock style to make a melancholic environment.” But he also assures that it was a very collaborative work, since they also had a lot of communication with the actors to build characters that felt realistic, but moved away from another type of superhero atmosphere:

“Zoë, for example, wanted to use long acrylic nails to give a very feline feel, and that added a different texture to the character, who generally has a very raw and dry style. But the idea was to show everyone as a new person at work, not so experienced.

Thus, Donne told us that there was a lot of freedom to make changes and experiment with different styles, as he also assured us that everything had to be perfectly coordinated: “It’s a very specific setting and a lot of scenes depended on how Robert looked not only with makeup on his face, but how that makeup coordinated with the cape and hood. Everything had to evoke this specific atmosphere, but we managed to make it go through different details.”

a perfect balance

This leaves us a movie perfectly detailed, where we see a Batman extremely inexperienced, but also more ingenious and that makes use of many more tools and skills to fulfill its tasks. The construction of his world is as careful as the construction of the hero’s psyche, and that is a very difficult balance to achieve.

Another of the reasons why it was achieved, I think it was because of the vision of Mattson Tomlin, screenwriter who served as an assistant on the film and launched the comic last year Batman: The Imposter, story where we know the truth behind a Bat Impostor who framed Batman for murdering 3 people, but everything is told through the therapy sessions that BruceWayne has with the doctor Leslie Thompson.

On the pages of Tomlinthe investigations of Batman are well documented, but also the life of BruceWayne and how difficult it is for him to separate his double life. We see him talk about how the search for answers leads him to fall in love with a female detective, but we also see him become increasingly more violent with his enemies.

The man behind the hero

That is something that is captured perfectly in the new film by Batman. He is forced to interact with the police, with the elite, with the mafia, with other criminals. And in the midst of the chaos, the massacres and the obsession to find riddlerwe see Batman create emotional bonds with both James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) as with Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). And in a surprising act, we also see him deny Alfred’s father figure. (Andy Serkis). These relationships directly affect thoughts and behavior. Bruce Wayne ideology.

He knows he wants to be a symbol of change and prosperity, but he’s really just reacting. to the fear and rage caused by the death of his parents. That makes him selfish and he does not realize the privileges he has had, which although they have gotten him nice toys and a very complete costume, doesn’t really attack the real problems of Gotham City. And the romanticization of the morality of his parents is a difficult obstacle to overcome that completely obfuscates his vision.

Therefore riddler It stands out so much in the movie. His frightening voice, mixed with the desperation of a man who has always lived in oblivion, is the perfect counterpart for a guy who uses his privilege to hit bandits with less experience and fewer tools than him. Unfortunately, he still suffers from this new trend of putting highly attractive and empathetic villains whose only real sin is wanting to kill innocent people, but at least they acknowledge Batman/Bruce Wayne’s involvement as part of the problem.

A Symbol under Construction

Seeing Thomas Wayne talking about his wife Martha’s past is also something extremely new and different, since it is a puzzle that we are realizing together with Bruce, and that makes the same city question everything Batman stands for. cat woman tests the idea of ​​damage repair and how underestimates the pain of the victims in order to meet their objectives.

The James Gordon of Jeffrey Wright gives us a better look at how the Gotham City police interact with Batman. Big mafia figures like Carmine Falcone and The Penguin not only put into perspective romanticization that Bruce feels towards his parents and his family legacy, his own dramas promise an incredible story in the two new spin-offs of the Penguin and The Gotham PD who prepares HBO Max . They even show us the complicated relationship between a alfred who still doesn’t approve or support his decision to become a vigilante, but who also becomes the symbol that Batman you can’t save them all.

Robert Pattinson said that: “I like conflicted characters. In fact, my agent was very surprised when I agreed to be Batman, because he told me: “I thought you were looking for more crazy and crazy characters”. But I told him: “Have you seen that man? He is the most unhinged person there is!” And although his words may be very harsh for the Dark Knight, without a doubt batman marks the beginning of the story of a man who seeks to be a hero and seeks to change to be one, but who really doesn’t know if you can do it.

And although basically this is a tape about a Batman that he is a bad Batman, the hope that he can become one promises us that a very different and innovative exploration of the character is coming.

