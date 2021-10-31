how did they perform compared to BTC?

Source: iStock / Inkout

The hard fork are a unique way to resolve disagreements over proposed protocol updates in cryptocurrency networks, as in the case of Bitcoin. In the event that a faction within the community of a cryptocurrency disagree with most of the network participants, can run the fork of the code and manage its own chain.

This is what happened with Bitcoin (BTC) and its countless forks, many of which apparently only exist to leverage the Bitcoin brand to enrich its creators.

Let’s dive into forks Bitcoin more important and let’s see how they performed compared to the original cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was launched in August 2017 by a faction within the Bitcoin community that disagreed with the Bitcoin scaling roadmap and the update of SegWit .

The new chain, called Bitcoin Cash, was started by miners and developers who wanted to solve Bitcoin’s scaling limits, which resulted in long transaction times and high transaction fees, allowing for larger blocks.

The argument against larger blocks, which was advocated by most of the Bitcoin community, is that it will lead to centralization as the size of the blockchain would eventually increase, making it difficult for individuals to manage the nodes themselves.

The yellow line – the price against BTC. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

BCH launched at around USD 400 in mid-2017, reaching over USD 600 a month later.

As the price of BTC exceeded USD 20,000 in December 2017, BCH reached a peak of over USD 3,000. At the time of writing, the price of BCH was trading at USD 600.

Compared to the price of bitcoin, however, BCH has continuously lost value since the beginning of 2018. Although its dollar value remains at relatively high levels, the price of BCH has hit an all-time low relative to BTC, trading below. 0.001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

A fork of a fork, Bitcoin SV (BSV) , was launched in November 2018 as a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash. BSV was forked by a group of BCH community members, led by Craig S. Wright and Calvin Ayre, who said BCH’s capabilities weren’t significant enough to meet the requirements for successfully scaling the Bitcoin Cash blockchain.

Furthermore, BSV supporters were strongly in favor of returning to the original Bitcoin design as represented in the 0.1 version of Bitcoin. Bitcoin SV uses the moniker “Satoshi Vision” to refer to the Bitcoin whitepaper, which did not advocate second-tier off-chain scaling solutions.

Technically, BSV was designed with a default block size of 128MB, which was further expanded to 2GB in a later update. The new facility aimed to process more transactions, as well as generate more transaction fees, as a way to incentivize miners to keep mining new blocks even when the block rewards are finally over.

BSV frontman Craig S. Wright continues to claim he is Satoshi Nakamoto , the creator of Bitcoin, although he failed to produce evidence to prove it. Since Wright’s claim is essential to BSV’s raison d’être, his inability to prove his claim also weighed on the price of the altcoin.

The yellow line – the price against BTC. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

BSV traded at around USD 112 when it launched in November 2018. At this point, bitcoin was trading at over USD 6,000. Moving in line with the rest of the cryptocurrency markets rising in 2021, BSV hit an all-time high of USD 441 in April 2021. At the time of writing, BSV’s price is USD 170.

Against the price of bitcoin, however, BSV’s value plummeted to a low of 0.00277 BTC in October, after a steady decline since early 2020.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) was created in October 2017 with the slogan “let’s make bitcoin decentralized again”.

Jack Liao and other co-founders aimed to achieve this by making their version of Bitcoin mineable using GPUs that anyone could escape from their homes. They claimed that mining had become too complex and expensive for people to mine BTC using their personal computers, thus opting for a proof-of-work algorithm suitable for GPU miners called Equihash BTG.

BTG managed to emerge as a popular coin among home miners, but failed to establish any other significant use cases beyond that.

The yellow line – the price against BTC. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

BTG debuted at USD 137 in October 2017 and rallied in November reaching an all-time high of over USD 400. However, the price of BTG would have dropped below USD 100 in 2018 and continued the downward trend as the market became nervous about its perception of vulnerability to hacks, which was highlighted by the 51% of attacks it has suffered.

Unsusigpgnly, BTG’s price has plummeted relative to bitcoin’s value, at the time of writing, trading below 0.0012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)

The fork of Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) took place in November 2017 when Bitcoin forks suddenly became in vogue. The founders of BCD launched their chain with the aim of improving the Bitcoin protocol by increasing transaction times, lowering fees and improving privacy.

They implemented a new proof-of-work consensus algorithm aimed at deterring network attacks and separate transaction signatures from on-chain transactions to increase the ability to enable higher on-chain transaction throughput per second.

The yellow line – the price against BTC. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

Bitcoin Diamond’s price jumped to over USD 66 in November 2017. However, that didn’t last and the price started dropping in January 2018 to USD 5 on January 5th. At the time of writing, the price of BCD is USD 2.31.

Compared to the price of bitcoin, the value of BCD fell almost immediately after its launch. At the time of writing, BCD is trading below 0.00001 BTC per coin.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) was created in March 2018 from a hard fork of Bitcoin and Zclassic (ZCL . The purpose behind the formation of Bitcoin Private was to combine the privacy features of Zclassic with the security of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Private was not a standard fork, but a “fork merge” which resulted in the separation from the Bitcoin protocol and its merger with Zclassic.

The yellow line – the price against BTC. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

BTCP was launched in early March 2018 at USD 68. However, this price level was short lived and the price dropped to USD 15 in April and then fell below USD 2 in November. Since then, the price of BTCP has failed to recover.

Against the value of bitcoin, the BTCP fell below 0.00003 BTC per coin.

Fork!

The lesson when it comes to Bitcoin forks is pretty clear: any cryptocurrency that bears the Bitcoin name but isn’t Bitcoin, has lost value against the real thing in the long run.

The forks of Bitcoin that claim to be the “real Bitcoin” are not because the market has decided they are not. Only Bitcoin is Bitcoin.

